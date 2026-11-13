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Home > Regionals News > She Was Hindu, They Were Muslim, But Love Made Them Family: Brothers Fulfil 85-Year-Old Woman’s Last Wish

She Was Hindu, They Were Muslim, But Love Made Them Family: Brothers Fulfil 85-Year-Old Woman’s Last Wish

Two Muslim brothers in Kerala's Wayanad fulfilled an 85-year-old Hindu woman's final wish by performing her last rites, honouring a nearly five-decade-long mother-son relationship beyond religious boundaries.

She Was Hindu, They Were Muslim, But Love Made Them Family: Brothers Fulfil 85-Year-Old Woman's Last Wish
She Was Hindu, They Were Muslim, But Love Made Them Family: Brothers Fulfil 85-Year-Old Woman's Last Wish

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Fri 2026-11-13 11:20 IST

Two brothers addressed her as a mother for almost five decades. After her death, they performed a son’s duty.

Final Wishes of Kalyani Amma in Wayanad

Kalyani Amma, an 85-year-old woman in Wayanad, Kerala, had some final wishes. Her wish was that her pyre would be lit by Razak and Suleman.

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These men were neither strangers nor distant relatives. They were two Muslim brothers who had been addressing her as their mother for about five decades.

A Ritual Performed By Sons

Kalyani Amma was a Hindu lady. In her culture, the funeral rite is done by a son or another close relative by lighting the pyre in a process known as mukhagni.

This is what Razak and Suleman did for her. They performed this ritual for her as per her wish.

Taking Care For Five Decades

As per news reports, the two brothers had taken care of Kalyani Amma for almost five decades. They considered her as their mother and cared for her accordingly. How this relationship developed is unknown from the report available until now.

The Chief Minister’s Words

Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan reacted to the event. “A mother’s love does not see religion, and a son’s duty does not ask about caste,” he said.

What Makes This Story Travel

Among the week’s crime news and court rulings, this story is unique. It involves a promise fulfilled in the final days of someone’s life, fulfilled by two men who were not obligated to her in any way through legal or religious ties, but through love.

What happens next?

There are many things that need to be known. What made the two brothers and Kalyani Amma become close friends? Who else was there when she passed away, and what was their reaction? Will the village and perhaps more people outside remember it as a gesture of grief or a teaching moment?

For Razak and Suleman, the answers are quite clear. Their mother called and they answered.

Also Read: Woman Buys Rs 1,755 Pressure Cooker, Gets Uncooked Rice And Dal; Consumer Court Slaps Rs 21,000 Penalty

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She Was Hindu, They Were Muslim, But Love Made Them Family: Brothers Fulfil 85-Year-Old Woman’s Last Wish
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She Was Hindu, They Were Muslim, But Love Made Them Family: Brothers Fulfil 85-Year-Old Woman’s Last Wish

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She Was Hindu, They Were Muslim, But Love Made Them Family: Brothers Fulfil 85-Year-Old Woman’s Last Wish
She Was Hindu, They Were Muslim, But Love Made Them Family: Brothers Fulfil 85-Year-Old Woman’s Last Wish
She Was Hindu, They Were Muslim, But Love Made Them Family: Brothers Fulfil 85-Year-Old Woman’s Last Wish
She Was Hindu, They Were Muslim, But Love Made Them Family: Brothers Fulfil 85-Year-Old Woman’s Last Wish
She Was Hindu, They Were Muslim, But Love Made Them Family: Brothers Fulfil 85-Year-Old Woman’s Last Wish

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