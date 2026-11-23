One family that had been heading to the railway station in Shrirampur was traveling to attend the wedding ceremony in the state of Uttar Pradesh. However, they failed to reach their destination.

Two Days Away From Wedding Ceremony

There are some people originating from the villages of Gonda and Dudhonia in the state of Uttar Pradesh who have settled in Shrirampur, which is situated in the Ahilyanagar district of Maharashtra for commercial purposes. The case involved a young lady, aged 20 years old, by the name of Hafizunnisa Abdul Hakim. She was supposed to get married in her ancestral village in the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The wedding was just two days away.

Journey to the Railway Station

For the purpose of attending the marriage ceremony, family members and other relatives started their journey using a private car Xylo to the Manmad railway station.

The exact number of individuals in the car has not been reported in the document.

3 am On The Manmad Yeola Road

Around 3 am on Saturday, November 21, in Ankwade area along the Manmad Yeola road, their Xylo crashed into a container. According to the report, the container was travelling to Pune.

The crash was quite devastating. Not only the car but also the container was damaged in the crash and overturned on the road.

Four People Died

Four people lost their lives in this unfortunate accident. These four people are Hafizunnisa Abdul Hakim, 20 years, the bride-to-be; Nizam Sheikh, 28 years; Kalimunnisa Kamal Ahmed, 35 years, all from Shrirampur; and Sabina Sheikh, 20 years old, from Gonda.

Seven People Injured

Seven people were injured in the accident. Six passengers travelling in the vehicle and the container driver, Kashiram Singh, 40 years old, were all injured. Seven people have been admitted to different hospitals in Manmad, Yeola, Malegaon and Nashik.

Report does not mention the condition of their injuries.

Police Start an Inquiry

The incident has been filed in the Manmad police station and inquiry is under way.

What Is Not Known

The report does not say which vehicle was at fault, how fast either vehicle was going, or whether the driver of the car or the container was tired or the visibility was poor. It also does not say who was driving the Xylo, or whether anyone has been arrested.

What Happens Next?

Will police find out how the two vehicles came to collide, and who was responsible? How are the seven injured recovering? How will the groom’s family and the bride’s family in Uttar Pradesh cope with the news? And what will happen to the wedding that was to take place in two days? None of this has been reported yet.

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