She Was Racing in Front of CM Mohan Yadav When Tragedy Struck: Mare Tejasvani Suddenly Collapses and Dies at Gwalior Cattle Fair

A festive cattle fair in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior turned tragic on Friday after a mare named Tejasvani suddenly collapsed and died while participating in a horse race. The incident shocked spectators who had gathered to watch the event.

The race was organised at Kulaith village during a cattle fair and livestock breeders’ conference. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav was also present at the event as the chief guest.

According to reports, Tejasvani collapsed while running on the race track. She reportedly died at the spot. A suspected cardiac arrest is being cited as the possible reason behind her sudden death. However, the exact cause has not yet been medically confirmed.

Mare Collapses During Horse Race in Gwalior

The incident took place during the livestock event, which was organised to promote dairy farming and improve livestock-based livelihoods in the state.

Spectators were left shocked as the mare suddenly fell while participating in the race. The incident brought an unexpected and tragic turn to the celebrations. A medical confirmation regarding the cause of Tejasvani’s death is still awaited.

#MadhyaPradesh: During a horse race in #Gwalior, a mare named Tejaswini suddenly collapsed and died right inside the ring. The entire incident has been captured on video. https://t.co/wLy8NqwU8c — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) November 14, 2026

CM Mohan Yadav Attends Cattle Fair

The chief minister, Mohan Yadav, was the chief guest at the cattle breeders’ conference. During the visit, he witnessed the traditional bullock-cart race and enjoyed the folk performances. He also visited an exhibition of improved breeds of cattle and modern animal husbandry.

While addressing the farmers at the conference, Yadav stated that the state government wanted to make Madhya Pradesh the leading milk-producing state of the country.

He also announced that the government would donate one lakh improved-breed heifers available to farmers through IVF technique. The objective of the initiative is to enhance the quality of cattle and to increase milk production.

CM Transfers Over Rs 382 Crore to Beneficiaries

In addition, Yadav made an announcement about some financial assistance provided by the state government to the beneficiaries through two programs. He made a payment of Rs. 175 crore to more than 7,000 beneficiaries under the Sambal scheme. Also, he made a payment of Rs. 207 crore to 34 lakh beneficiaries under the social security pension scheme. This program is aimed at enhancing the development of dairying in Madhya Pradesh.