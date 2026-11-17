A festive evening in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district turned into a heartbreaking incident after a girl went missing following a Kali Puja immersion procession. Five days later, her body was recovered from a river near her house. The circumstances surrounding her death remain unclear, while her family has demanded a CID investigation. The incident took place in the Bagda police station area. Police have started an investigation and sent the body for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Girl Goes Missing After Kali Puja Immersion

According to police and the people living in the locality, a procession was planned in the locality for immersing a Lord Shiva statue as part of Kali Puja celebrations on that Friday. The girl participated in this procession with her friends living in the same locality. As soon as the immersion process was completed at 8 pm in the evening, she had slept at her neighbor’s place with a friend.

But when her family members tried to call her after that, they found out that she had disappeared. They searched for her in the locality but were unable to find her. At first, they thought that she had gone to one of her friends’ houses.

Family Files Missing Complaint After Two Days

After failing to find the girl for two days, her family approached the Bagda police station on Sunday and filed a missing person complaint. Police then launched a search operation to trace her.

However, the search ended in tragedy on Tuesday afternoon when the girl’s body was spotted floating in a river near her house. Police reached the spot, recovered the body and sent it for an autopsy.

Police Await Autopsy Report

A senior police officer from Bangaon said the exact circumstances of the girl’s death were still unclear.

“It is still unclear how the girl died. The body has been sent for autopsy. The exact cause of death will be known once the autopsy report is received. Initially, an investigation into the incident has been started by registering a case of unnatural death.”

Meanwhile, the girl’s family suspects foul play and has demanded a CID investigation.

Aunt Suspects Foul Play, Recalls Last Sighting

The girl’s aunt shared details about the night she went missing. She said the girl’s parents were not around and that she was staying with relatives.

“Her parents are not there. I have people near me. On Friday, after Thakur Bhasan, she was sleeping at a neighbor’s house. When I called her at night, I found that she was not there.” She also claimed that the girl was briefly spotted on a young man’s motorcycle at around 10 pm that night.

“That day, at around 10 pm, she was seen briefly on a young man’s bike. Since then, there has been no trace of her.”

The aunt further alleged that someone might have killed the girl and dumped her body near the river.

“We assume that someone killed her and dumped her here on the river bank.”

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding her disappearance and death. The autopsy report is expected to provide crucial details about what happened to the girl.