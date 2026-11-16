She Went Home To Celebrate Diwali With Her Little Daughter, But Never Returned Alive; 35-Year-Old Woman Found Dead In Forest, Murder Suspected

Varsha Turkar came back to celebrate Diwali with her toddler child. On Saturday night, Varsha’s body lay bleeding in a forest area that is located at the border of Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh state.

Trip Home

For 35-year-old Varsha Turkar, the festive season should have been a peaceful affair. Varsha Turkar travelled to her maternal home in Balaghat district of Madhya Pradesh along with her two-and-a-half-year-old daughter. Varsha is married in the year 2024 and her husband currently resides in Indore.

This is a trip made by many wives during the festive season every year and consists of a few days of spending time in comfortable rooms surrounded by family and delicious food.

Saturday Afternoon Walk

As per the police sources, Varsha left the house around 4 p.m. on Saturday. However, she was accompanied by a friend named Nitesh Agrawal and both of them left for the banks of Wainganga river.

The Call That Changed Everything

Agrawal called up Varsha’s family and informed them about some “incident.” Family members ran towards the Bondrani forest region that is located in the district of Gondia in the state of Maharashtra, near the borders of the state.

They found Varsha bleeding profusely.

A Race Against Time

She was taken to a Community Health Center. But it was too late; doctors pronounced her dead at 7 pm, within just three hours of her leaving the house.

Varsha’s father, while giving information to the media, mentioned that she was his eldest daughter and that he came to know about this incident only after it took place. Not much more did he say.

A Tale Of Mystery

As per police information, Varsha was attacked using some sharp weapon. According to Agrawal, some masked individuals attacked and robbed them both.

It was a version of events that police were not ready to accept at face value.

The Question That Doesn’t Add Up

Investigators noticed something that stood out. If a violent attack had taken place, why did Agrawal have no injuries?

Police have pointed to inconsistencies in his statement and have detained him for detailed questioning. Relatives are also being questioned, and officers say they are examining every possible angle, including the claimed robbery.

What Happens Next

Many questions remain open. The exact cause of death is yet to be confirmed. It is unclear whether any robbery actually took place, and whether any attackers existed at all. Police say these answers will emerge as the probe moves forward.

For now, the investigation waits on the postmortem report. Until it arrives, a family that was preparing to celebrate light is left to mourn, and a small child has lost her mother.