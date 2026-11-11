She Went to Buy Biscuits and Toffees But Never Made It Home: 4-Year-Old Girl Dies After Pickup Runs Her Over in Jaunpur

What seemed like an ordinary visit to a nearby shop turned into a tragic experience for a family in the Jaunpur district of Uttar Pradesh. A little girl aged four died after being knocked down by a pickup van on Wednesday evening while going back home with biscuits and toffees.

The accident occurred in the village of Khamhaura, which comes under the jurisdiction of the Saraikhwaja police station. The victim is identified as Manvi Gautam, daughter of Neeraj Gautam.

Four-Year-Old Girl Hit by Pickup While Crossing Road

As per reports, Manvi went to a nearby shop to buy biscuits and toffees. While returning, she was crossing the road when she was hit by a pickup van. The vehicle, carrying equipment for a tent, was travelling from Bhakura Mod to Jangipur Khurd when the incident took place.

Manvi sustained heavy injuries due to the accident. She was taken to the district hospital immediately on a motorbike, but she was pronounced dead on the spot. The news of her death shattered the family’s spirit.

Pickup Driver Flees Hospital After Girl’s Death

The pickup driver had initially accompanied the family to the district hospital. However, after learning that the child had died, he reportedly fled from the hospital. The driver had left the pickup at the accident site before accompanying the family. Police later reached the spot and seized the vehicle.

Police Reach Village Amid Anger Among Residents

As news of the accident spread, a large number of villagers gathered at the spot. The child’s death triggered anger among local residents. Fearing a possible road blockade and rising tension, police personnel from several nearby police stations were deployed in the area.

Police spoke with the family and villagers to prevent the situation from escalating. They have seized the pickup and launched a search for the absconding driver. Manvi was the younger of two siblings. Her sudden death has left the family shattered, with the entire village mourning the loss of the little girl.