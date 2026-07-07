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Home > Regionals News > Shiv Sena Corporator Ramesh Mhatre Allegedly Assaults Doctors At Mumbai Hospital Over Patient’s Referral

Shiv Sena Corporator Ramesh Mhatre Allegedly Assaults Doctors At Mumbai Hospital Over Patient’s Referral

A shocking viral video shows Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Mhatre allegedly assaulting doctors and nurses at a Mumbai hospital. Staff strike in protest.

Shiv Sena Corporator Ramesh Mhatre Allegedly Assaults Doctors At Mumbai Hospital Over Patient’s Referral

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Tue 2026-07-07 23:27 IST

In a shocking incident, Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Mhatre and his supporters allegedly assaulted doctors and nurses at a civic hospital in Mumbai. In a viral video, Corporator Mhatre and some of his supporters can be seen punching a male doctor and misbehaving with a female doctor and nurses in a hospital room. The incident occurred over a dispute that arose due to the referral of a pregnant patient. Meanwhile, doctors and hospital staff at the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation’s Shastrinagar Hospital in Dombivli stopped working for a day and urged strict action against the accused.

Corporator Mhatre Assaults Doctors and Nurses at Mumbai Hospital

According to doctors, a pregnant woman was admitted to the hospital for delivery. Following preliminary examinations, doctors informed the family that the newborn might require treatment in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU). However, they also informed the family that the NICU beds at the hospital were fully occupied and advised them that the patient could be shifted to another hospital if that level of care became crucial. Hospital staff alleged that this referral decision led to an argument, after which Mhatre and his supporters entered the hospital and began assaulting the doctors and nurses.

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Assaulted Doctors Suspend Hospital Work in Protest

According to reports, hospital doctors and staff suspended work in protest, demanding immediate action against the corporator and his supporters. Reports claimed that the attack left the hospital staff deeply shaken, with some breaking into tears.

Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr. Sadiya Pinjari condemned the assault on the doctors, stating that violence against healthcare workers cannot be tolerated and demanding strict action against those responsible. The Central Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) also strongly condemned the incident. In a statement, MARD noted that the association is gathering details of the incident to submit to the Maharashtra Health Department to seek action against the perpetrators. The association emphasized that violence against healthcare workers is completely unacceptable and poses a serious threat to the safe delivery of healthcare services.

Also Read: Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Row: BKTC Suspends Chairman’s Aide Over Donation Irregularities

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Shiv Sena Corporator Ramesh Mhatre Allegedly Assaults Doctors At Mumbai Hospital Over Patient’s Referral
Tags: Mumbai hospital attack videoRamesh MhatreShastrinagar Hospital protestShiv Sena corporator assaults doctor

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Shiv Sena Corporator Ramesh Mhatre Allegedly Assaults Doctors At Mumbai Hospital Over Patient’s Referral

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Shiv Sena Corporator Ramesh Mhatre Allegedly Assaults Doctors At Mumbai Hospital Over Patient’s Referral
Shiv Sena Corporator Ramesh Mhatre Allegedly Assaults Doctors At Mumbai Hospital Over Patient’s Referral
Shiv Sena Corporator Ramesh Mhatre Allegedly Assaults Doctors At Mumbai Hospital Over Patient’s Referral
Shiv Sena Corporator Ramesh Mhatre Allegedly Assaults Doctors At Mumbai Hospital Over Patient’s Referral

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