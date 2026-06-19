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Home > Regionals News > Shiv Sena split 2.O: Mumbai Police On Alert Amid Buzz Of Rebel MPs Switching Sides

Shiv Sena split 2.O: Mumbai Police On Alert Amid Buzz Of Rebel MPs Switching Sides

In view of possible protests and counter protest, Mumbai Police has ordered all concerned police officers to remain vigilant and closely monitor sensitive areas.

Mumbai Police has stated that special security arrangements have been made across the city to maintain law and order. (Pic: ANI)
Mumbai Police has stated that special security arrangements have been made across the city to maintain law and order. (Pic: ANI)

Published By: Nakshab Khan
Published: Fri 2026-06-19 10:40 IST

As Lok Sabha six Shiv Sena MPs plan to split from Uddhav Thackeray faction, the Mumbai Police is on alert anticipating disturbance by Shiv Sena workers against the rebel MPs. There have been speculations that party cadre may target homes and properties of the rebel MPs.  Ahead of the 60th Foundation Day celebrations of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) on Friday, Mumbai Police has issued an alert in view of potential law-and-order situation. According to an advisory issued by the Mumbai Police Special Branch, tensions may rise between workers of the two factions amid buzz that six Members of Parliament (MPs) from Shiv Sena (UBT) may join the Eknath Shinde led Shiv Sena.

Police expect law and order trouble

The police are anticipating a possible confrontation between supporters of both groups during the celebration events scheduled in Goregaon and Sion. Both Shinde and UBT factions have planned celebrations amid the 60th Foundation Day of the party which the both factions claim as real Shiv Sena.

In view of possible protests and counter protest, Mumbai Police has ordered all concerned police officers to remain vigilant and closely monitor sensitive areas. The top officials have also asked police to take preventive measures to avoid any untoward incidents.

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Full security arrangements in Mumbai

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police has stated that special security arrangements have been made across the city to maintain law and order and the situation is being continuously monitored.

Earlier, six UBT faction MPs (Sanjay Dina Patil (Mumbai North East), Bhausaheb Wakchaure (Shirdi), Sanjay Deshmukh (Yavatmal-Washim), Nagesh Patil Ashtikar (Hingoli), Sanjay Jadhav (Parbhani), and Omraje Nimbalkar (Dharashiv), were secretly flown to Delhi and kept at a undisclosed location. There are speculations that the six Shiv Sena rebels may merge with the Shinde faction. 

On Wednesday, the rebel MPs were reportedly met Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla claiming the support of six MPs out of the 9 Shiv Sena lawmakers in the Lower House. The rebel MPs have claimed they are splitting from the party amid fear of Uddhav Thackeray merging Shiv Sena with Congress.

Also Read:  Shiv Sena Split: How 20-Year-Old Pawanraje Nimbalkar Murder Case Triggered Rebellion In Uddhav Thackeray’s Party

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Shiv Sena split 2.O: Mumbai Police On Alert Amid Buzz Of Rebel MPs Switching Sides
Tags: home-hero-pos-1mumbai law and orderMumbai newsmumbai policesanjay sina patilShiv Sena Splituddhav thackeray

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Shiv Sena split 2.O: Mumbai Police On Alert Amid Buzz Of Rebel MPs Switching Sides
Shiv Sena split 2.O: Mumbai Police On Alert Amid Buzz Of Rebel MPs Switching Sides
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