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Home > Regionals News > Shiv Sena Split: How 20-Year-Old Pawanraje Nimbalkar Murder Case Triggered Rebellion In Uddhav Thackeray’s Party

Shiv Sena Split: How 20-Year-Old Pawanraje Nimbalkar Murder Case Triggered Rebellion In Uddhav Thackeray’s Party

Shiv Sena UTB Crisis: The 20-year-old Pawanraje Nimbalkar murder case has resurfaced amid the Shiv Sena (UBT) crisis, with allegations linking it to the ongoing rebellion of some MPs in Maharashtra politics.

Shiv Sena Split: How 20-Year-Old Pawanraje Nimbalkar Murder Case Triggered Rebellion In Uddhav Thackeray's Party (Image: X/ANI)
Shiv Sena Split: How 20-Year-Old Pawanraje Nimbalkar Murder Case Triggered Rebellion In Uddhav Thackeray's Party (Image: X/ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: Fri 2026-06-19 08:49 IST

The alleged murder of Congress leader Pawanraje Nimbalkar in 2006 is now making its presence in the political discourse of Maharashtra in the wake of the allegation of rebellion in the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena. His son, Omraje Nimbalkar of the ruling TDP, is among six MPs facing charges of poaching a move towards the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena bloc, which has ratcheted up political tension in the state. There are various reasons cited for the alleged defection, including internal discontent and external assurances in connection with the long pending murder case, according to senior leader (UBT) of the Shiv Sena party Sanjay Raut.

Who Was Pawanraje Nimbalkar?

Pawanraje Nimbalkar, a notable political leader from Osmanabad and his driver Samad Kazi were killed on June 3, 2006, in Kalamboli, Navi Mumbai. As reported, they were trapped inside their vehicle, then gunmen opened fire before they could get away. This incident rattled Maharashtra’s political establishment and set off lots of doubts, many people felt there was a politically motivated plot behind it. Some said the driving force was the rivalry for local clout, and the kind of influence that stays hidden until it explodes. Nimbalkar, at that time, was being seen as a coming up leader, a close associate of major power circles in the region, and after that the relationship went sour.

Details Of The Case 

The investigation took place in several phases and got transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) after concerns were voiced by the victim’s family. In 2009, the CBI had filed a chargesheet against a number of persons including the then Maharashtra Home Minister Padamsinh Patil as the key conspirator. The agency said the killing was political rivalry, and ‘a contract’ was laid out to get rid of Nimbalkar because of his growing influence in the region. Accused Patil and all other accused have denied the charges and the case is pending for almost 20 years.

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Why Is The Case Making It’s Way Now?

According to NDTV report, the Special CBI Court which has been hearing the case for more than 20 years is set to give its verdict soon but had delayed it once again in one of Maharashtra’s most watched political murder trials. The case remains a political issue given the prominence of its players and the regional power dynamics it is relevant to. The judgment is pending, and has been caught up in ongoing political developments, further muddying the waters of the rebellion that has taken place within the Shiv Sena.

Also Read: TMC Money War: What Will Happen To Rs 676 Crore Funds, Party Assets As Treasurer Seeks Account Freeze?

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Shiv Sena Split: How 20-Year-Old Pawanraje Nimbalkar Murder Case Triggered Rebellion In Uddhav Thackeray’s Party
Tags: home-hero-pos-2Pawanraje Nimbalkar MurderPawanraje Nimbalkar Murder CaseShiv Sena SplitShiv Sena Split liveuddhav thackeray

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Shiv Sena Split: How 20-Year-Old Pawanraje Nimbalkar Murder Case Triggered Rebellion In Uddhav Thackeray’s Party

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Shiv Sena Split: How 20-Year-Old Pawanraje Nimbalkar Murder Case Triggered Rebellion In Uddhav Thackeray’s Party
Shiv Sena Split: How 20-Year-Old Pawanraje Nimbalkar Murder Case Triggered Rebellion In Uddhav Thackeray’s Party
Shiv Sena Split: How 20-Year-Old Pawanraje Nimbalkar Murder Case Triggered Rebellion In Uddhav Thackeray’s Party
Shiv Sena Split: How 20-Year-Old Pawanraje Nimbalkar Murder Case Triggered Rebellion In Uddhav Thackeray’s Party

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