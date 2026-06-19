Shiv Sena Symbol Of Marathi Asmita, Uddhav Thackeray’s Strong Message To Rebels On 60th Foundation Day Anniversary

Amid the buzz that six Shiv Sena Lok Sabha MPs are set to merge with Shinde faction, UBT Shiv Sena Leader, Uddhav Thackeray gave a strong message to rebel MPs saying the party is not a company but a symbol of Marathi aspirations. He said multiple attempts were made over the past six decades to weaken and break the party, but none succeed. He said foundation of the ideology laid down by Balasaheb Thackeray stills stand rock solid. In an editorial published recently in party mouthpiece ‘Saamna’, the UBT faction strongly targeted the rebels who are likely to merge with Shinde Sena faction. The six UBT faction MPs are currently in Delhi. They earlier met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. The Saamna editorial also mentioned that several ‘commercially motivated’ outfits have been created today, but Shiv Sena was not founded for any business deals, reported Hindi daily Amar Ujala.

Shiv Sena mouthpiece ‘Saamna’ targets rebels

The editorial also said that the party’s founder Bal Thackeray never allowed Shiv Sena to become company. The mouthpiece said only those who worked for self interest and personal gain were thrown out of the party over a period of time. As a result, individuals interested only in bargaining and personal gain were shown the door from time to time and this was the reason party maintained Marathi pride and Hindutva ideology, Saamna added.

According to Saamna, it was the Shiv Sena that motivated people to live with ‘Marathi Pride’ and self-respect. It said the party gave the confidence to the people to say Mumbai belongs to them.

‘Marathi Pride’ and self-respect

According to Saamna, it was the Shiv Sena that motivated people to live with ‘Marathi Pride’ and self-respect. It said the party gave the confidence to the people to say Mumbai belongs to them. The party mouthpiece also said Shiv Sena transformed the lives of ordinary citizens and turned them into corporators and politicians. Its also said local branches of Shiv Sena also worked as family courts where people come and get their grievances resolved.

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