LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Anthony Fauci indian stock market Cocktail 2 business news 18 carat gold price caste system Barmer Murder Case El Tri crime news Chhattisgarh Crime News Anthropic CEO bjp Angadveer donald trump Anthony Fauci indian stock market Cocktail 2 business news 18 carat gold price caste system Barmer Murder Case El Tri crime news Chhattisgarh Crime News Anthropic CEO bjp Angadveer donald trump Anthony Fauci indian stock market Cocktail 2 business news 18 carat gold price caste system Barmer Murder Case El Tri crime news Chhattisgarh Crime News Anthropic CEO bjp Angadveer donald trump Anthony Fauci indian stock market Cocktail 2 business news 18 carat gold price caste system Barmer Murder Case El Tri crime news Chhattisgarh Crime News Anthropic CEO bjp Angadveer
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Anthony Fauci indian stock market Cocktail 2 business news 18 carat gold price caste system Barmer Murder Case El Tri crime news Chhattisgarh Crime News Anthropic CEO bjp Angadveer donald trump Anthony Fauci indian stock market Cocktail 2 business news 18 carat gold price caste system Barmer Murder Case El Tri crime news Chhattisgarh Crime News Anthropic CEO bjp Angadveer donald trump Anthony Fauci indian stock market Cocktail 2 business news 18 carat gold price caste system Barmer Murder Case El Tri crime news Chhattisgarh Crime News Anthropic CEO bjp Angadveer donald trump Anthony Fauci indian stock market Cocktail 2 business news 18 carat gold price caste system Barmer Murder Case El Tri crime news Chhattisgarh Crime News Anthropic CEO bjp Angadveer
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > Shiv Sena Symbol Of Marathi Asmita, Uddhav Thackeray’s Strong Message To Rebels On 60th Foundation Day Anniversary

Shiv Sena Symbol Of Marathi Asmita, Uddhav Thackeray’s Strong Message To Rebels On 60th Foundation Day Anniversary

In an editorial published recently in party mouthpiece 'Saamna', the UBT faction strongly targeted the rebels who are likely to merge with Shinde Sena faction.

In an editorial published recently in party mouthpiece 'Saamna', the UBT faction strongly targeted the rebels who are likely to merge with Shinde Sena faction. (Pic ANI)
In an editorial published recently in party mouthpiece 'Saamna', the UBT faction strongly targeted the rebels who are likely to merge with Shinde Sena faction. (Pic ANI)

Published By: Nakshab Khan
Published: Fri 2026-06-19 17:18 IST

Amid the buzz that six Shiv Sena Lok Sabha MPs are set to merge with Shinde faction, UBT Shiv Sena Leader, Uddhav Thackeray gave a strong message to rebel MPs saying the party is not a company but a symbol of Marathi aspirations. He said multiple attempts were made over the past six decades to weaken and break the party, but none succeed. He said foundation of the ideology laid down by Balasaheb Thackeray stills stand rock solid. In an editorial published recently in party mouthpiece ‘Saamna’, the UBT faction strongly targeted the rebels who are likely to merge with Shinde Sena faction. The six UBT faction MPs are currently in Delhi. They earlier met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. The Saamna editorial also mentioned that several ‘commercially motivated’ outfits have been created today, but Shiv Sena was not founded for any business deals, reported Hindi daily Amar Ujala.

Shiv Sena mouthpiece ‘Saamna’ targets rebels

The editorial also said that the party’s founder Bal Thackeray never allowed Shiv Sena to become company. The mouthpiece said only those who worked for self interest and personal gain were thrown out of the party over a period of time. As a result, individuals interested only in bargaining and personal gain were shown the door from time to time and this was the reason party maintained Marathi pride and Hindutva ideology, Saamna added.
 
According to Saamna, it was the Shiv Sena that motivated people to live with ‘Marathi Pride’ and self-respect. It said the party gave the confidence to the people to say Mumbai belongs to them. 

‘Marathi Pride’ and self-respect

According to Saamna, it was the Shiv Sena that motivated people to live with ‘Marathi Pride’ and self-respect. It said the party gave the confidence to the people to say Mumbai belongs to them. 
 
The party mouthpiece also said Shiv Sena transformed the lives of ordinary citizens and turned them into corporators and politicians. Its also said local branches of Shiv Sena also worked as family courts where people come and get their grievances resolved.  
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

.newsx-editorial-separator, .newsx-content-separator { margin: 15px 0; color: #666; font-size: 12px; }

.newsx-editorial-policy { margin-bottom: 15px; }

You Might Be Interested In

.newsx-editorial-policy a { color: #d32f2f; text-decoration: none; font-weight: bold; }

.newsx-editorial-policy a:hover { text-decoration: underline; }

.newsx-stay-informed { margin-bottom: 20px; font-style: italic; color: #555; }

.newsx-stay-informed a { color: #1976d2; text-decoration: none; transition: color 0.3s ease; }

.newsx-stay-informed a:hover { color: #d32f2f; text-decoration: underline; }

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Shiv Sena Symbol Of Marathi Asmita, Uddhav Thackeray’s Strong Message To Rebels On 60th Foundation Day Anniversary
Tags: maharashtra newssaamna editorialshiv senaShiv sena rebel MPsuddhav thackeray

RELATED News

Bihar Viral Video: Villagers Loot Liquor Truck In Sitamarhi

'Muje Meri Biwi Se Bachao', MP Man Begs Police To Protect Him From Gun Totting Wife, Alleges Extortion

Kerala Budget 2026: Top 10 Highlights From CM V.D Satheesan’s ‘New Keralam’ Growth Plan

Who Was Ehsaas? Meet Lucknow’s ‘Mowgli Girl’ Who Was Found In Forest, Dies At 18

Hyderabad Man Called Pakistani During Heated Argument at Housing Society Meet, Video Goes Viral

LATEST NEWS

Ajay’s Cafe Enters Kutch with First Outlet in Bhuj; Plans 8-10 Cafes Across the Region in the forthcoming Days

Shiv Sena Symbol Of Marathi Asmita, Uddhav Thackeray’s Strong Message To Rebels On 60th Foundation Day Anniversary

Andaman Packages from Vizag: Your Complete Island Getaway Guide

Meloni Fires Back At Trump After He Claims She 'Begged' For G7 Photo

Is Ranveer Singh Going Into Hiding or Next PR Stunt? Dhurandhar Star Won’t Speak To Media For 18 Months Amid Don 3 Row

Reliance AGM 2026: Everything Announced By Mukesh Ambani In One Place

Rahul Gandhi’s Message On ‘Fighting Together’ Gets Sharp DMK Pushback

Palestinian Envoy Praises PM Modi, Says India Can Help Stabilise Middle East

Navi Mumbai Airport Water Leakage: ₹19,650 Crore Airport Comes Under Scrutiny

Top 10 Art and Culture Cities in the World 2026

Shiv Sena Symbol Of Marathi Asmita, Uddhav Thackeray’s Strong Message To Rebels On 60th Foundation Day Anniversary

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Shiv Sena Symbol Of Marathi Asmita, Uddhav Thackeray’s Strong Message To Rebels On 60th Foundation Day Anniversary

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Shiv Sena Symbol Of Marathi Asmita, Uddhav Thackeray’s Strong Message To Rebels On 60th Foundation Day Anniversary
Shiv Sena Symbol Of Marathi Asmita, Uddhav Thackeray’s Strong Message To Rebels On 60th Foundation Day Anniversary
Shiv Sena Symbol Of Marathi Asmita, Uddhav Thackeray’s Strong Message To Rebels On 60th Foundation Day Anniversary
Shiv Sena Symbol Of Marathi Asmita, Uddhav Thackeray’s Strong Message To Rebels On 60th Foundation Day Anniversary

QUICK LINKS