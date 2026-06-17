Shiv Sena (UBT) Split 2.0 Loading? MPs Land In Delhi, Uddhav Thackeray Under Fresh Pressure

After Trinamool Congress (TMC) imploded with 20 of its MPs and 60 MLAs distancing from the party, reports are emerging that Shiv Sena (UBT) is facing a crisis. The crisis that started in 2022 for Uddhav Thackeray is not leaving him. The split carried by the trusted aide Eknath Shinde might still be haunting him and a new setback has knocked on his door. The party is reportedly all set for another crisis. According to reports, six to nine MPs are likely to quit the party and join the rival Shinde Shiv Sena bloc. The defections will reportedly take place on June 19, the foundation day of the party. Reports about the split came after 5 MPs out of the 9 did not show up for a meeting called by the party chief, Uddhav Thackeray, at his residence, Matoshree.

Shiv Sena MPs Who Didn’t Attend Uddhav Thackeray Meeting

MPs who were absent from the meeting included Omprakash Raje Nimbalkar, Bhausaheb Wakchaure, Nagesh Bapurao Patil Ashtikar, and Sanjay Deshmuk. Sanjay Raut told media that these MPs joined the meeting virtually, while another MP, Sanjay Jadhav, later spoke to Uddhav over the phone. However, cracks appeared in public when Deshmukh held a meeting with Union Minister Prataprao Jadhav, who is from the Shinde camp of Shiv Sena.

Reports say that several MPs have already reached Delhi, with others expected to reach soon. The MPs will first meet the Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde and then meet Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

What Uddhav Thackeray Said

Uddhav Thackeray earlier chose to remain silent about the reported defections. He, however, addressed the issue, drawing parallels between the 2022 split. He said at that time, he sensed the rebellion was being staged and remained silent cause he didn’t want to pressure anyone.

“Today might not be mine, but tomorrow definitely is. Until then, we have to endure and bear it. I was the Chief Minister of the state. Did people really think I didn’t know what everyone else could clearly see and understand? I had a whiff of what was happening. But I didn’t say a word to anyone, didn’t pressure them, and didn’t open file investigations into their scams,” he said.

Also Read: Shiv Sena (UBT) Split 2.0? Operation Tiger, 7 MPs And Uddhav Thackeray ’s Big Message