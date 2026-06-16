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Home > Regionals News > Shiv Sena (UBT) Split 2.0? Operation Tiger, 7 MPs And Uddhav Thackeray ’s Big Message

Shiv Sena (UBT) Split 2.0? Operation Tiger, 7 MPs And Uddhav Thackeray ’s Big Message

Amid speculation that several Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs may switch sides, Uddhav Thackeray struck a defiant tone and said he would not force anyone to stay in the party. Referring to the 2022 split, Thackeray warned that leaders leaving Balasaheb’s Shiv Sena would regret their decision in the future. The remarks came as Eknath Shinde camp leader Krupal Tumane claimed talks with seven UBT MPs under ‘Operation Tiger’ had reached the final stage.

Uddhav Thackeray reacts to Operation Tiger buzz, says defectors from Shiv Sena (UBT) will regret leaving. Photos: ANI
Uddhav Thackeray reacts to Operation Tiger buzz, says defectors from Shiv Sena (UBT) will regret leaving. Photos: ANI

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: Tue 2026-06-16 12:34 IST

After reports emerged that some Members of Parliament from Shiv Sena (UBT)  are likely to join the Eknath Shinde-led faction, Uddhav Thackeray has publicly said that he would not force anyone to remain in the party. Thackeray said that the people who left the party will have to regret it at some point in time. While addressing the party MPs, the Shiv Sena (UBT) chief spoke about the 2022 split, claiming that at that time he had sensed the rebellion brewing long before it became public. Earlier, Shiv Sena MLC Krupal Tumane on Tuesday claimed that discussions with seven Members of Parliament from Shiv Sena (UBT) under “Operation Tiger” have reached the final stage and asserted that they are likely to join the Eknath Shinde-led faction before the upcoming monsoon session of Parliament.

Today might not be mine, but tomorrow definitely is. Until then, we have to endure and bear it. Those who left Balasaheb’s Shiv Sena will eventually regret it, but by then, it will be too late,” Thackeray said.

Speaking to ANI, Tumane said, “Our discussion with the seven MPs (of Shiv Sena UBT) under ‘Operation Tiger’ has reached its final stage.”

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Drawing an analogy with a medical procedure, the Shiv Sena leader said the process is nearing completion.

“Just like when we go to a hospital for an operation, an investigation is conducted first, and reports are issued. Now, only the final date for the procedure needs to be fixed with the doctor. The operation will take place on that day,” he said.

Tumane further indicated that the development is expected before the monsoon session.
“This will happen before the monsoon session,” he said.

Without disclosing further details, he expressed confidence that the MPs would join the party.
“It’s not appropriate for us to share all the details. But it’s almost certain that they will join us,” Tumane said.

He also stated that talks have been underway for several weeks and have now reached an advanced stage.

“These discussions have been ongoing for a month, but today it’s in the final stage,” he added.
This comes after Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday strongly refuted speculations around ‘Operation Tiger’ and affirmed that the party is “intact, united and strong”.

Maharashtra witnesses “Operation Tiger” buzz amid speculation that seven of the nine UBT Sena were in touch with Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and looking to join it.

As this happened, a meeting of UBT Sena MPs was called by Uddhav Thackeray. After this, while addressing a press conference, Raut said his party will launch “Operation Wolf” in retaliation.

“What Operation Tiger are you asking about? We are all tigers. We are going to launch Operation Wolf. We are not going to be scared. All our MPs and Parliamentary Party are intact, united and strong, and it will continue that way,” he said.

Raut earlier informed that all nine UBT Sena MPs had participated in a routine meeting chaired by Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai on Sunday.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read: TMC’s ‘Pushpa Of Falta’ Jahangir Khan Paraded Barefoot, Rope-Bound, Apologising After Arrest | WATCH

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Shiv Sena (UBT) Split 2.0? Operation Tiger, 7 MPs And Uddhav Thackeray ’s Big Message
Tags: eknath shindemaharashtra newsshiv senauddhav thackeray

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Shiv Sena (UBT) Split 2.0? Operation Tiger, 7 MPs And Uddhav Thackeray ’s Big Message
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