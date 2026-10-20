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Home > Regionals News > Shiva Sharma Murder Case: Shraddha Dubey Kept Changing Locations to Evade Police, Finally Arrested in Joint UP STF-Nagpur Operation

Shiva Sharma Murder Case: Shraddha Dubey Kept Changing Locations to Evade Police, Finally Arrested in Joint UP STF-Nagpur Operation

Shraddha Dubey, the main accused in the Shiva Sharma murder case, has been arrested in a joint operation by UP STF and Nagpur Police after allegedly changing locations repeatedly to evade arrest.

Shraddha Dubey, accused in the Shivam Sharma murder case, arrested by UP STF and Nagpur Police.
Shraddha Dubey, accused in the Shivam Sharma murder case, arrested by UP STF and Nagpur Police.

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Last updated: Tue 2026-10-20 16:33 IST

The hunt for Shraddha Dubey, the main accused in the Shiva Sharma murder case, has ended with her arrest in a joint operation by the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (UP STF) and Nagpur Police. Nagpur Crime Branch DCP Deepak Agrawal confirmed the arrest.

According to the UP STF, Dubey had been constantly changing her location to evade the police and avoid arrest. Investigators said she appeared to be behaving like a professional fugitive, making it difficult for the authorities to track her movements. Her arrest marks a significant development in the ongoing murder case.

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Kanpur-Registered Car Provided Crucial Clue

During the search for Shraddha Dubey, investigators received information about a car registered in Kanpur. According to reports, Dubey was travelling in the vehicle with her sister, Rashmi, and driver Tanveer. The clues obtained from the car helped the Special Task Force (STF) advance its investigation and trace the accused’s movements.

Investigators also tracked an IP address to gather technical information about her whereabouts. This digital trail eventually led the police to Dubey’s hideout in Nagpur. The UP STF’s Varanasi unit and Lucknow Police teams had been pursuing her as part of the operation.

This is a developing story.

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Shiva Sharma Murder Case: Shraddha Dubey Kept Changing Locations to Evade Police, Finally Arrested in Joint UP STF-Nagpur Operation
Tags: Arrest Newscrime newshome-hero-pos-3latest newsMurder caseNagpur Policepolice investigationShiva Sharma CaseShraddha DubeyUP STF

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Shiva Sharma Murder Case: Shraddha Dubey Kept Changing Locations to Evade Police, Finally Arrested in Joint UP STF-Nagpur Operation

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Shiva Sharma Murder Case: Shraddha Dubey Kept Changing Locations to Evade Police, Finally Arrested in Joint UP STF-Nagpur Operation

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Shiva Sharma Murder Case: Shraddha Dubey Kept Changing Locations to Evade Police, Finally Arrested in Joint UP STF-Nagpur Operation
Shiva Sharma Murder Case: Shraddha Dubey Kept Changing Locations to Evade Police, Finally Arrested in Joint UP STF-Nagpur Operation
Shiva Sharma Murder Case: Shraddha Dubey Kept Changing Locations to Evade Police, Finally Arrested in Joint UP STF-Nagpur Operation
Shiva Sharma Murder Case: Shraddha Dubey Kept Changing Locations to Evade Police, Finally Arrested in Joint UP STF-Nagpur Operation
Shiva Sharma Murder Case: Shraddha Dubey Kept Changing Locations to Evade Police, Finally Arrested in Joint UP STF-Nagpur Operation

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