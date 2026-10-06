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Home > Regionals News > ‘SHO Sharab Pee Ke, Chardiwari Koodkar…’: Sanjay Yaduvanshi Accuses Cops of Climbing Boundary Wall While Police Say Singer Is Wanted in a Case | Watch Video

‘SHO Sharab Pee Ke, Chardiwari Koodkar…’: Sanjay Yaduvanshi Accuses Cops of Climbing Boundary Wall While Police Say Singer Is Wanted in a Case | Watch Video

A midnight police raid at Awadhi singer Sanjay Yaduvanshi’s Sultanpur home has triggered a heated row after officers climbed the wall. Police say he was wanted in an assault case.

‘SHO Sharab Pee Ke, Chardiwari Koodkar…’: Sanjay Yaduvanshi Accuses Cops of Climbing Boundary Wall While Police Say Singer Is Wanted in a Case | Watch Video

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Tue 2026-10-06 12:49 IST

Sanjay Yaduvanshi, an Awadhi singer and YouTube sensation whose family hails from Sultanpur in the state of Uttar Pradesh, is now at the centre of a major controversy following the viral circulation of footage showing policemen climbing a boundary wall.

This happened during a midnight raid on October 5 and 6 at the house of the artist in Ughadpur village, also referred to as Ahiran ka Purwa. A team from the local Dhammaur police station had come there to search for the singer in relation to a pending criminal case.

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As per reports from the incident, Yaduvanshi’s main gate had been closed when the police arrived, prompting them to climb over the boundary wall before entering the house. Footage from the incident, which also featured some intense exchanges with people of the family that were present in the house, including women, began circulating widely on social media platforms. The singer himself was not around during this incident.

Why Did Police Arrive at Sanjay Yaduvanshi’s House at Midnight?

The police operation was linked to an FIR in which Yaduvanshi has been named as an accused. Sultanpur Police later said he was wanted in the case and that officers were searching for him as part of the investigation. The FIR was registered at Kotwali Nagar police station under sections related to assault and a life-threatening attack. Other legal proceedings in the matter are also continuing.

The case reportedly dates back to early September. Police allege that Yaduvanshi, his brother and others lured a young man by giving him false information about an accident involving his friend. The man was allegedly then assaulted with rods and sticks at Amahat Chauraha. Police have maintained that the search at Yaduvanshi’s house was therefore part of an ongoing investigation.

Singer Questions Police Action After Viral Raid Video

Soon after footage of the raid surfaced, Yaduvanshi took to Facebook to question the police action. He asked why officers were searching for him and whether an arrest warrant had been issued. He also questioned whether he had committed a serious offence such as murder or kidnapping.

“I am not a gangster,” he said while questioning why police could not have issued him a notice and approached him during the day.

Yaduvanshi also alleged that some officers appeared intoxicated during the operation. He said he had recently returned from Allahabad, now Prayagraj, to Sultanpur and asked the administration to tell him where he was required to appear. He further demanded action against the officers involved and warned that he would protest outside the Lucknow Vidhan Sabha if his concerns were not addressed.

Sultanpur Police Reject Allegations, Say Singer Was Wanted

The police subsequently responded through Sultanpur Police’s official X account, giving a different account of the episode. Police said an FIR had been registered against Yaduvanshi in the assault case and that he was wanted in connection with it. The search for him, they said, was part of the ongoing investigation. The police also rejected the allegations made against officers over the manner in which the raid was conducted, describing them as “false and baseless.” The clarification, however, did not end the controversy.

Yaduvanshi again questioned the need for a midnight search and maintained that proper procedure should have been followed. He also sought accountability for the officers involved and clarity over where he should appear in connection with the case.

Viral Video Puts Police Procedure Under Spotlight

The episode has now become a wider debate in Sultanpur over how police conduct searches at night, particularly when family members are present at a suspect’s home. For Yaduvanshi and his family, the wall-climbing operation has raised questions about police conduct and due process. For the police, the central issue remains the pending assault case in which the singer is listed as wanted. As of the latest available information, Yaduvanshi remains wanted in the assault case. Further legal proceedings are expected as police continue their investigation.

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‘SHO Sharab Pee Ke, Chardiwari Koodkar…’: Sanjay Yaduvanshi Accuses Cops of Climbing Boundary Wall While Police Say Singer Is Wanted in a Case | Watch Video
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‘SHO Sharab Pee Ke, Chardiwari Koodkar…’: Sanjay Yaduvanshi Accuses Cops of Climbing Boundary Wall While Police Say Singer Is Wanted in a Case | Watch Video

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‘SHO Sharab Pee Ke, Chardiwari Koodkar…’: Sanjay Yaduvanshi Accuses Cops of Climbing Boundary Wall While Police Say Singer Is Wanted in a Case | Watch Video
‘SHO Sharab Pee Ke, Chardiwari Koodkar…’: Sanjay Yaduvanshi Accuses Cops of Climbing Boundary Wall While Police Say Singer Is Wanted in a Case | Watch Video
‘SHO Sharab Pee Ke, Chardiwari Koodkar…’: Sanjay Yaduvanshi Accuses Cops of Climbing Boundary Wall While Police Say Singer Is Wanted in a Case | Watch Video
‘SHO Sharab Pee Ke, Chardiwari Koodkar…’: Sanjay Yaduvanshi Accuses Cops of Climbing Boundary Wall While Police Say Singer Is Wanted in a Case | Watch Video
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