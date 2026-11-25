A lady hailing from the locality has committed a robbery of Rs 70,000 to Rs 75,000 from a grocery shop in Ambikapur, Chhattisgarh, where she was captured by the CCTV camera five times within a period of 10 days while taking cash out of the cash box of the shop. The robbery came to be noticed when the shopkeeper had installed the CCTV cameras in his shop to find out who was behind it. He had faced the problem of missing money for a few months.

Chhattisgarh grocery store theft: CCTV exposes repeated cash withdrawals

The incident took place at Prakash Kirana Store in Babupara, under the Kotwali police station area of Ambikapur. According to the shop owner, money had been disappearing from the cash box for several months, but he could not figure out who was taking it.

Since several customers visiting the store were neighbours and familiar faces, he found it difficult to suspect anyone. With the thefts continuing, the owner eventually installed CCTV cameras inside the shop. When he checked the recordings, he was shocked to allegedly find a woman from the neighbourhood taking money from the cash box.

Chhattisgarh woman allegedly steals up to Rs 75,000 in 10 days

According to the shop owner, the woman took money on five separate occasions within a period of just 10 days. The total amount allegedly stolen during these incidents was between Rs 70,000 and Rs 75,000.

In addition to this, the owner claimed that cash had been disappearing for months even before installation of CCTV cameras. However, lack of evidence had made it difficult to determine who was behind this crime. Finally, the Chhattisgarh shop owner managed to identify the alleged robberies using the videos.

Chhattisgarh shop owner contacts police for action

Following the identification of the alleged robberies through CCTV cameras, the Chhattisgarh shop owner contacted the police and filed a complaint against the lady.

The case is currently under investigation, and further action will be taken soon. Chhattisgarh shop owner, who was suffering from theft of cash for months, is hoping for suitable action in response to the complaint he has filed.

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