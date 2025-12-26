LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
George W Bush donald trump canada Bangladesh minority attacks Gwalior concert incident kailash kher Christmas bangladesh asim munir George W Bush donald trump canada Bangladesh minority attacks Gwalior concert incident kailash kher Christmas bangladesh asim munir George W Bush donald trump canada Bangladesh minority attacks Gwalior concert incident kailash kher Christmas bangladesh asim munir George W Bush donald trump canada Bangladesh minority attacks Gwalior concert incident kailash kher Christmas bangladesh asim munir
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
George W Bush donald trump canada Bangladesh minority attacks Gwalior concert incident kailash kher Christmas bangladesh asim munir George W Bush donald trump canada Bangladesh minority attacks Gwalior concert incident kailash kher Christmas bangladesh asim munir George W Bush donald trump canada Bangladesh minority attacks Gwalior concert incident kailash kher Christmas bangladesh asim munir George W Bush donald trump canada Bangladesh minority attacks Gwalior concert incident kailash kher Christmas bangladesh asim munir
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > Shocking Gurgaon Shooting: Woman Shot Inside Nightclub After Rejecting Harasser’s Marriage Proposal, All About The Two Arrested

Shocking Gurgaon Shooting: Woman Shot Inside Nightclub After Rejecting Harasser’s Marriage Proposal, All About The Two Arrested

Gurugram Club Murder: A 25-year-old woman was shot inside a nightclub in Gurugram after she allegedly refused a marriage proposal, police said on Thursday. The incident occurred in the early hours of December 20 at a club located on MG Road. Police said they were alerted about a firing incident involving a woman and found her admitted to a private hospital. She was initially declared unfit to record a statement due to her injuries.

Shocking Gurgaon Shooting: Woman Shot Inside Nightclub After Rejecting Harasser’s Marriage Proposal, All About The Two Arrested (Pic Credits: Social Media)
Shocking Gurgaon Shooting: Woman Shot Inside Nightclub After Rejecting Harasser’s Marriage Proposal, All About The Two Arrested (Pic Credits: Social Media)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: December 26, 2025 09:33:42 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Shocking Gurgaon Shooting: Woman Shot Inside Nightclub After Rejecting Harasser’s Marriage Proposal, All About The Two Arrested

Gurugram Club Murder: A 25-year-old woman was shot inside a nightclub in Gurugram after she allegedly refused a marriage proposal, police said on Thursday. The incident occurred in the early hours of December 20 at a club located on MG Road. Police said they were alerted about a firing incident involving a woman and found her admitted to a private hospital. She was initially declared unfit to record a statement due to her injuries.

You Might Be Interested In

Complaint Filed By Husband

The victim’s husband, a resident of Najafgarh in Delhi, later filed a complaint with the police. He told investigators that his wife, identified as Kalpana, worked at a Gurugram club and had gone to duty on the night of December 19.

According to the complaint, Kalpana called him around 1 am to inform him that she had been shot. He further alleged that the accused, Tushar, had visited their home about a month earlier, where an argument had broken out before he left.

You Might Be Interested In

Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered at Sector 29 police station.

After Investigation: All About The 2 Arrested

During the probe, a crime unit team arrested two men- Tushar alias Jonty (25) and his friend Shubham alias Jony (24), both residents of Sangam Vihar in Delhi. They were nabbed from Baraut in Uttar Pradesh, police said.

During questioning, Tushar allegedly told investigators that he had befriended the woman around 6 months ago and wanted to marry her. Police claimed she had repeatedly rejected his proposal.

On the night of December 19, the accused allegedly went to the club together, approached the woman once again and, after she refused, Tushar opened fire, police said.

Both accused are in custody and being interrogated. Police said further investigation into the case is ongoing.

ALSO READ: Watch: Surat Man Miraculously Escapes Death After He Gets Stuck On 8th Floor Window Grill After Falling From 10th Floor While Sleeping

First published on: Dec 26, 2025 9:33 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In

RELATED News

Udaipur Horror Caught on Dash CAM: IT Manager Gang Raped by CEO and Other Employees in Moving Car After Birthday Party

‘Ganja, MDMA, LSD, Ecstasy’: Hyderabad Police Arrest Software Techie And Her Boyfriend Running A Drug Network

Sex On Namo Bharat Train: Meerut RRTS Operator Suspended, Couple Booked After Viral MMS Surfaces

Bengaluru Horror: Woman Shot Dead By Husband After She Sends Divorce Notice

Caught On CCTV: Maid Drugs Patiala Family Using Sleeping Pills, Homeowner Alerts From Bengaluru To Stop Robbery- Chilling Details Inside

LATEST NEWS

{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (26.12.2025) Live Updates: Assam State Lottery Friday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Why Vaibhav Suryavanshi Has Not Been Included In Bihar’s Playing XI Against Manipur

[LIVE] Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (26.12.2025): Dear Friday Lucky Winner 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket – Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today (26.12.2025) Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

Train Tickets Get Costlier From Today: Check Out The Revised Fares

Avatar: The Fire And Ash Box Office Collection Day 7 : James Cameron’s Epic Crosses Rs 100 Crore Globally, Shows Massive Growth

Putin Warned Bush About Pakistan In 2001, Called It A ‘Nuclear Snake’ & ‘Junta With No Democracy’ – Check All Shocking Details From Newly Declassified Transcripts

‘Dhurandhar’ Box Office Collection Day 21: Ranveer Singh Film Gets Massive Christmas Boost, Earns Rs 26 Crore On Third Thursday

US Strikes Nigeria On Christmas: Full List of Countries Where Donald Trump Unleashed Airstrikes In 2025 – Iran, Yemen, Syria, Somalia & More

Indian Student Shot Dead In Canada, Second Indian Death In Days, Consulate Expresses ‘Deep Anguish’ As Police Hunt Suspects

Shocking Gurgaon Shooting: Woman Shot Inside Nightclub After Rejecting Harasser’s Marriage Proposal, All About The Two Arrested

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Shocking Gurgaon Shooting: Woman Shot Inside Nightclub After Rejecting Harasser’s Marriage Proposal, All About The Two Arrested

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Shocking Gurgaon Shooting: Woman Shot Inside Nightclub After Rejecting Harasser’s Marriage Proposal, All About The Two Arrested
Shocking Gurgaon Shooting: Woman Shot Inside Nightclub After Rejecting Harasser’s Marriage Proposal, All About The Two Arrested
Shocking Gurgaon Shooting: Woman Shot Inside Nightclub After Rejecting Harasser’s Marriage Proposal, All About The Two Arrested
Shocking Gurgaon Shooting: Woman Shot Inside Nightclub After Rejecting Harasser’s Marriage Proposal, All About The Two Arrested

QUICK LINKS