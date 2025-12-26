Shocking Gurgaon Shooting: Woman Shot Inside Nightclub After Rejecting Harasser’s Marriage Proposal, All About The Two Arrested

Gurugram Club Murder: A 25-year-old woman was shot inside a nightclub in Gurugram after she allegedly refused a marriage proposal, police said on Thursday. The incident occurred in the early hours of December 20 at a club located on MG Road. Police said they were alerted about a firing incident involving a woman and found her admitted to a private hospital. She was initially declared unfit to record a statement due to her injuries.

Complaint Filed By Husband

The victim’s husband, a resident of Najafgarh in Delhi, later filed a complaint with the police. He told investigators that his wife, identified as Kalpana, worked at a Gurugram club and had gone to duty on the night of December 19.

According to the complaint, Kalpana called him around 1 am to inform him that she had been shot. He further alleged that the accused, Tushar, had visited their home about a month earlier, where an argument had broken out before he left.

Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered at Sector 29 police station.

After Investigation: All About The 2 Arrested

During the probe, a crime unit team arrested two men- Tushar alias Jonty (25) and his friend Shubham alias Jony (24), both residents of Sangam Vihar in Delhi. They were nabbed from Baraut in Uttar Pradesh, police said.

During questioning, Tushar allegedly told investigators that he had befriended the woman around 6 months ago and wanted to marry her. Police claimed she had repeatedly rejected his proposal.

On the night of December 19, the accused allegedly went to the club together, approached the woman once again and, after she refused, Tushar opened fire, police said.

Both accused are in custody and being interrogated. Police said further investigation into the case is ongoing.

