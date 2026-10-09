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Home > Regionals News > Shocking School Reel: Teacher Allegedly Plays Tabla On Student’s Shaved Head, Video Sparks Outrage

Shocking School Reel: Teacher Allegedly Plays Tabla On Student’s Shaved Head, Video Sparks Outrage

A viral video from an Etawah government school allegedly shows the principal playing tabla on a Class 3 student's shaved head. Officials reportedly ordered the principal's suspension following public outrage.

Teacher Allegedly Plays Tabla On Student’s Shaved Head. (Image Credit: @JtrahulSaini/X)
Teacher Allegedly Plays Tabla On Student’s Shaved Head. (Image Credit: @JtrahulSaini/X)

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Fri 2026-10-09 13:41 IST

It looks like a few seconds of classroom fun, until you see who is being played. A video from Birauli Primary School in the Saifai block of Etawah, Uttar Pradesh, has been spreading rapidly across social media, and the reaction has been anything but amused.

What The Video Shows?

In the clip, the school’s principal, Dinesh Kumar, sits on a chair. A Class 3 student, his head freshly shaved, sits in front of him. The principal calls the child over and begins beating on his head with his hands, the way one would play a tabla. He claps loudly and keeps going, laughing out loud all the while.

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Other children in the classroom can be seen laughing along. For those watching the video online, the scene looked less like a lesson and more like a performance, with a small child as the instrument.

Why It Struck A Nerve?

The footage raised an uncomfortable question for many viewers: what happens to a child’s dignity when the person in charge of the school treats him as a prop? The principal’s behaviour toward the student came under immediate scrutiny as the video travelled from one phone to another, drawing criticism from users who called it humiliating and inappropriate for a school.

The Department Steps In

Once the video went viral, it reached education department officials, who, according to reports, took it seriously. Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) Rajesh Kumar has reportedly issued orders to suspend Principal Dinesh Kumar.

What Is Not Yet Known?

The reports do not say who recorded the video or when it was shot. They also do not mention whether the child’s family has made a complaint, or whether a departmental inquiry will follow the suspension. Neither the principal’s explanation nor any statement from the school has been reported so far.

What Happens Next?

The suspension answers the first question, but others remain. Will the principal face a formal inquiry? Will the department examine how a classroom moment came to be filmed and shared? And what will it take to make sure the child at the centre of the clip is not defined by it? For now, the video that began as a laugh in a classroom has become a test of how schools are held to account.

Also Read: Caught On Camera: Wife Hugs Lover Outside Court In Pilibhit, Later Revealed To Be Her Second Husband, In Front Of First Husband

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Shocking School Reel: Teacher Allegedly Plays Tabla On Student’s Shaved Head, Video Sparks Outrage

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Shocking School Reel: Teacher Allegedly Plays Tabla On Student’s Shaved Head, Video Sparks Outrage

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Shocking School Reel: Teacher Allegedly Plays Tabla On Student’s Shaved Head, Video Sparks Outrage

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Shocking School Reel: Teacher Allegedly Plays Tabla On Student’s Shaved Head, Video Sparks Outrage
Shocking School Reel: Teacher Allegedly Plays Tabla On Student’s Shaved Head, Video Sparks Outrage
Shocking School Reel: Teacher Allegedly Plays Tabla On Student’s Shaved Head, Video Sparks Outrage
Shocking School Reel: Teacher Allegedly Plays Tabla On Student’s Shaved Head, Video Sparks Outrage
Shocking School Reel: Teacher Allegedly Plays Tabla On Student’s Shaved Head, Video Sparks Outrage

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