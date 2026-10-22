Shocking Video: Husband Beats Wife And Her Friend With Belt On Gwalior Road After Finding Her With Another Man; She Left Home After Marital Dispute

A woman who had been staying at her parents’ home for a month following a marital dispute was allegedly beaten up by her husband and his cousin while visiting Bhadaiya Kund in Shivpuri with a friend. The husband, identified as Govind Adivasi, allegedly questioned his wife Pooja Adivasi’s character before abusing and assaulting both women. The victims later approached the police with Pooja’s family, prompting an FIR against the two accused.

How the Gwalior region assault unfolded at Bhadaiya Kund

Reports say that, according to police, Pooja and Govind had been having an ongoing marital dispute, forcing her to stay at her parents’ home for the past month. On Tuesday, Pooja went to Bhadaiya Kund with a friend. Govind allegedly learnt about the visit from someone and became furious after learning that his wife was spending time with her friend.

He then reached the spot with his cousin. The two allegedly confronted Pooja, with Govind questioning her character before they verbally abused and assaulted both her and her friend. The incident took place in the Bhadaiya Kund area of Shivpuri, in the Gwalior region.

Gwalior police register FIR after woman files complaint

Following the assault, Pooja and her family went to the police station and lodged a complaint. Police registered an FIR against Govind and his cousin under relevant sections, including those related to assault.

What Gwalior police said about the investigation

As per reports, police said the case arose from an ongoing dispute between the husband and wife. The complaint alleges that Pooja and her friend were assaulted during the visit. Investigators have started looking into the incident, and the accused are being questioned.

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