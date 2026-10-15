Shot 8 Times During Morning Walk: Retired Customs Official Murdered In Bihar’s Arrah, Wife Alleges Land Dispute

Gunfire broke the early-morning calm in Bihar’s Arrah on Thursday, and a retired customs officer who had stepped out for his daily walk did not come back.

A Routine That Ended in Gunfire

Ram Kumar Singh, a former Assistant Commissioner in the Customs department, had a morning habit his family knew well. Every day, he drove to Ramna Maidan for a walk, with his son Rajesh Kumar beside him.

Thursday began the same way. Near the Jain College gate, in the Nawada police station area of Arrah town, Singh stepped out of the car while Rajesh stayed seated inside.

According to Rajesh, his father was still closing the car door when three armed men appeared and opened fire at close range.

Eight Bullets, One Escape

Police and family accounts say Singh was hit repeatedly from very close range. Six bullets struck him near the abdomen and chest. One more hit the left side of his chest, and another lodged in the left side of his neck. That is eight wounds in all.

Local residents and police rushed the critically injured former officer to Arrah Sadar Hospital. Doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Rajesh survived because he ducked inside the vehicle. He told reporters he was sitting in the car when the attackers began shooting at his father. Within moments, the quiet stretch near the college gate had turned into a crime scene, and panic spread through the neighbourhood.

The Family Points to a Land Dispute

Singh’s wife, Sushila Devi, has told news agency PTI that a land dispute lay behind the killing. She named a man, Ram Kalyan Yadav, as the person responsible and said threats had been issued before the attack.

Rajesh described the background in more detail. He said a dispute over a plot near Singhi Mod, under the Nagar police station area, had been simmering for some time. According to him, some land mafia members in Arrah had tried to seize the land, and his father had filed a complaint with the police. He also said there had been several earlier attempts on Singh’s life.

These are allegations by the family. No arrest has been reported in the information available so far, and the claims have not been tested in court.

What The Police Are Saying?

Bhojpur Superintendent of Police Awadhesh Dixit visited the spot and met Singh’s wife and other family members. He told reporters that the main reason to emerge so far is a land dispute that had been running for a long time, and that the family had submitted applications to several officials about it.

The SP added that another land matter involving Singh and one other person is also on the table. “We are investigating all aspects and will make arrests as soon as possible,” he said.

He also said that police officers and influential persons whose names have surfaced during the inquiry will be questioned, and that action will be taken against anyone found guilty.

Questions That Remain

The case now raises questions that investigators will have to answer. If Singh had complained to the police and faced earlier attacks, what became of those complaints? Who were the three gunmen, and how did they know exactly where and when to find him? And does the land trail the family describes lead to the names now being mentioned?

For now, an Arrah neighbourhood is shaken, a family is mourning a man who was killed doing what he did every morning, and the police have promised arrests. The coming days will show whether the investigation can name the shooters and the people who sent them.

Also Read: Watch Video: Want to name Tigress Sunaina’s 3 cubs? Tata Zoo invites Public suggestions For Newborns in Jamshedpur – check the Deadline and Surprise Prizes