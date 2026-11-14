Shot Four Times and Left in a Water-Filled Ditch: Former Bihar Mukhiya Fights for Life as Villagers Chase Down Two Suspects, Here’s What Happened

A shocking shooting incident took place in Bihar’s Kadwa police station area on Saturday evening, when unidentified attackers opened fire on former village head Ajay Singh (55). He was shot four times while returning home between Pakadwasa and Kasimpur villages. The attack left him seriously injured. He was initially taken to a nearby hospital for treatment before being shifted to Begusarai for better medical care.

However, what happened after the shooting quickly caught attention. Hearing the gunshots, villagers rushed towards the spot and chased the fleeing attackers. They managed to catch two suspects and handed them over to the police.

Former Mukhiya Attacked While Returning Home

According to the available information, Ajay Singh was returning home after visiting the house of retired Navy personnel Vakil Prasad Madhukar in his village. He had gone there to receive prasad. As he reached the stretch between Pakadwasa and Kasimpur, the attackers, who were allegedly waiting for him, stopped him and started firing.

After the first bullet hit him, Singh fell into a water-filled ditch beside the road. The attackers then climbed down and fired three more shots at him. Despite being seriously injured, he tried calling his family members for help. However, he could not establish contact.

Villagers Chase Attackers, Catch Two Suspects

The sound of gunfire alerted nearby villagers. They rushed towards the location after learning about the attack and began chasing the suspects. The attackers reportedly escaped through an orchard and entered the house of Deep Narayan Singh. However, villagers managed to catch them there.

The two arrested suspects have been identified as Mohan Singh, nephew of Khokha Singh, and Ashish Kumar, Khokha Singh’s younger son. They were later handed over to the police.

Four Bullets Hit Former Village Head

Villagers and family members rushed the injured former mukhiya to the Nawgachhia Sub-Divisional Hospital. Dr Tarun Kumar provided him with initial treatment. Considering his serious condition, doctors referred him to another hospital. His family later took him to Begusarai. According to his relatives, one bullet hit his stomach, another struck his jaw, while the remaining two hit his thigh and right thumb.

Police Investigate Possible Link to Previous Murder

Rivalry among individuals may have been the reason for the attack, according to the police. Other theories that the police are considering include whether the shooting is related to another previous murder in the area. In this regard, on October 13, the son of Khokha Singh, Jyotish, was shot by unidentified persons around 9:30 PM. Police have not solved the case so far.

However, the connection between Jyotish’s murder case and the murder of Ajay Singh is yet to be established officially. It has been reported that the police recovered a country-made pistol from the place where the attack happened, although the police have not yet confirmed this officially. According to Nawgachhia SDPO Sayam Raza, Kadwa police responded to the information they got regarding the incident swiftly. They managed to arrest two suspects who had committed the crime with the help of villagers. He also went to the crime scene.