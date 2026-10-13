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Home > Regionals News > Shot On Camera: Punjab Anti-Drug Activist Parvinder Jhota Shot Dead After Confronting Chemist Over Alleged Drug Sales

Shot On Camera: Punjab Anti-Drug Activist Parvinder Jhota Shot Dead After Confronting Chemist Over Alleged Drug Sales

Punjab anti-drug campaigner Parwinder Singh Jhota was allegedly shot dead in Mansa after confronting a medical store owner over suspected drug sales. Police have identified the accused and launched a search.

Punjab Anti-Drug Activist Parvinder Jhota Shot Dead. (Image Credit: @SARBJEETJHINJER/X)
Punjab Anti-Drug Activist Parvinder Jhota Shot Dead. (Image Credit: @SARBJEETJHINJER/X)

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Tue 2026-10-13 13:50 IST

On Tuesday morning in Mansa, Punjab, an anti-drug campaigner walked into a medical store with a man who, he said, had bought synthetic drugs there. He had spent a long time campaigning against drug abuse. He did not walk out.

One Question Too Many

According to police and the account of the incident, Parwinder Singh Jhota, an active member of the anti-drug brigade, met a man who had allegedly bought synthetic drugs from a medical store. He took the man to the shop and questioned the owner about the alleged sale of prohibited substances. An argument followed. During it, the shopkeeper allegedly pulled out a weapon and shot Jhota. The incident was captured on camera.

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A Few Steps Too Far

Jhota was hit by a bullet and tried to flee, but collapsed a short distance away. He was taken to Mansa Civil Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

The Man Who Vanished

Police have identified the accused as Ashwani Kumar, the owner of the medical store. He fled after the shooting. Bathinda DIG Harjit Singh said police had identified him and were working to arrest him.

A Fight He Had Chosen Long Ago

Jhota had been campaigning against drug abuse for a long time. In recent months, he had also been raising concerns about medical stores allegedly supplying intoxicating pills, synthetic drugs and other prohibited substances. This was the very issue he was confronting on Tuesday morning.

The Gaps In The Story

The reports do not say how many shots were fired or what weapon was used, and whether it was licensed. The identity of the man who allegedly bought the drugs has not been given. It is also unclear whether Jhota had made earlier complaints against the shop or the owner, whether he had threats or police protection, and whether the allegation about the shop’s sales has been checked. The accused’s side has not been reported.

Who Will Answer For This?

Police have a camera recording and an identified suspect, so the immediate question is how soon he is traced. The investigation will also have to establish what the shop sold, which could lead to scrutiny of the drug licensing and inspection system for medical stores in the area. Anti-drug campaigners and the activist’s family are likely to demand answers, particularly on whether warnings were ignored. For a state that has long fought drug abuse, the death of someone confronting it directly will be hard to ignore.

Also Read: Caught On Cam: Wife And Daughter Allegedly Try To Strangle Man With Dupatta In UP’s Muzaffarnagar After Domestic Fight, Elderly Man Comes To His Rescue

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Shot On Camera: Punjab Anti-Drug Activist Parvinder Jhota Shot Dead After Confronting Chemist Over Alleged Drug Sales

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Shot On Camera: Punjab Anti-Drug Activist Parvinder Jhota Shot Dead After Confronting Chemist Over Alleged Drug Sales

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Shot On Camera: Punjab Anti-Drug Activist Parvinder Jhota Shot Dead After Confronting Chemist Over Alleged Drug Sales

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Shot On Camera: Punjab Anti-Drug Activist Parvinder Jhota Shot Dead After Confronting Chemist Over Alleged Drug Sales
Shot On Camera: Punjab Anti-Drug Activist Parvinder Jhota Shot Dead After Confronting Chemist Over Alleged Drug Sales
Shot On Camera: Punjab Anti-Drug Activist Parvinder Jhota Shot Dead After Confronting Chemist Over Alleged Drug Sales
Shot On Camera: Punjab Anti-Drug Activist Parvinder Jhota Shot Dead After Confronting Chemist Over Alleged Drug Sales
Shot On Camera: Punjab Anti-Drug Activist Parvinder Jhota Shot Dead After Confronting Chemist Over Alleged Drug Sales

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