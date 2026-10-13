Siddaramaiah Moves Court Against Media Houses Over Honey-Trap Allegations, Seeks Legal Action

When a former Chief Minister takes dozens of news organisations and technology platforms to court at once, the move itself becomes a story. Siddaramaiah has filed a defamation suit in the Bengaluru City Civil and Sessions Court against 42 media organisations, digital platforms and other defendants over two videos that, he says, wrongly link him to a honey-trap controversy.

What He Is Asking The Court For?

The suit seeks a permanent injunction to stop the defendants from broadcasting, publishing or sharing the two videos, as well as clips, screenshots, transcripts or reports that reproduce their allegations. He also wants the videos removed and the digital platforms directed to disable access to them.

On Monday, October 12, Additional City Civil and Sessions Judge B Pushpanjali heard his application for interim directions to take down the content and restrain further publication, and reserved her order. The court will pronounce it on October 13.

Who Is Named?

The defendants include Freedom TV Kannada, the YouTube channel Karnataka Honey Trap, several Kannada and English newspapers and television news channels, and technology firms WhatsApp, YouTube LLC, Google India, Yahoo India and Facebook India.

The Two Videos At The Centre

According to the plea, the first video was uploaded by Karnataka Honey Trap on September 27 under the title “Karnataka Honey Trap Nexus Part 1.” Siddaramaiah says the video and its caption tried to connect him with allegations of blackmail, an alleged honey-trap network and political developments during his time as Chief Minister. The caption, he says, raised questions about whether he had been blackmailed and whether compromising material played a role in his resignation earlier this year.

The second is an hour-long programme streamed or uploaded by Freedom TV Kannada on October 2, 2026, titled “LIVE: Biggest CD Blast in Karnataka Politics?” The plea says it sensationalised the controversy by repeatedly referring to an alleged CD and a prominent political leader, without showing any independently verified material to back the claims.

His Denial

Siddaramaiah has categorically denied the insinuations, calling them false, baseless and aimed at damaging his reputation and political standing.

The Recording Behind The Row

The suit also refers to a purported recording in which a woman makes an allegation about events around 2011 and names him. According to the plaint, the recording came out publicly only in September this year, roughly 15 years after the alleged incident. The allegation is unproven, and the court has not examined it.

Siddaramaiah argues that the material contains no complaint made at the time, no independent witness statement and no other independently verifiable evidence. He has also questioned how the conversation was recorded and presented, alleging that the questioning was structured to draw out a particular narrative. The plaint further says the political commentary and the timing of the publications were an attempt to bring him into public disrepute.

Why He Says Urgency Matters?

His lawyers argue that as long as the videos remain available, they can spread through clips, edited versions, screenshots and social media posts, causing irreparable harm to his reputation. Senior Advocate Vikram Huilgol appeared for him, and the plea was filed by advocates Shathabish Shivanna and Praveen Kamath.

What Is Not Yet Known

The defendants’ responses have not been reported, so it is unclear whether the media houses and platforms contest the suit. Whether any police complaint or inquiry exists over the recording is also not reported, and the woman’s identity and account have not been independently verified.

What Happens Next

The pronouncement of the interim order is the immediate question. If the court grants the injunction, the videos could be ordered down and the defendants restrained, which could raise issues of press freedom and prior restraint. If it refuses, the content stays online while the suit proceeds. Either way, the case will test where the line falls between reporting on serious allegations about a public figure and publishing claims that a court is asked to treat as defamatory.

Also Read: Supreme Court On Firecrackers: ‘Won’t Hurt Religious Sentiments’, But Urges People To Voluntarily Choose Safer Practices