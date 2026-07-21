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Home > Regionals News > Sikkim Tunnel Collapse: Seven Killed, Search On for Trapped Workers; Here’s What We Know So far

Sikkim Tunnel Collapse: Seven Killed, Search On for Trapped Workers; Here’s What We Know So far

Sikkim Tunnel Collapse: Seven bodies have been recovered after a landslide hit an under-construction tunnel in South Sikkim. A methane gas leak has slowed rescue efforts as teams race to reach workers still trapped inside.

A deadly landslide inside the Samardung tunnel has claimed seven lives, while rescue teams continue searching for trapped workers. (Photo: X/ANI)
A deadly landslide inside the Samardung tunnel has claimed seven lives, while rescue teams continue searching for trapped workers. (Photo: X/ANI)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Tue 2026-07-21 07:45 IST

Seven people have lost their lives after a landslide hit a tunnel in Sikkim which was under construction. Rescue teams have started the search operation for the missing, and officials fear up to 20 people could still be trapped 
 
The accident took place inside the Samardung tunnel in south Sikkim on Monday around 3.09 pm. The tunnel is part of the Teesta Stage VI Hydroelectric Project, and the construction work is being carried out by Patel Engineering.
 

Sikkim Tunnel Collapse: Seven Workers Confirmed Dead

According to the officials, a tunnel blocked the passage and trapped workers inside. There are seven bodies that have been recovered from the site so far. The rescue teams are still trying to find those who are still missing. 
 
However, the operation has become extremely difficult because of a suspected methane gas leak inside the tunnel. High levels of the gas have made it unsafe for rescuers to reach the area where the trapped workers are believed to be.
 

Rescue Operation Underway

Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Sikkim Police, and Fire and Emergency Services have been deployed at the site. Traffic around the area has also been controlled to help the rescue operation move smoothly.
 
Namchi District Collector Anupa Tamling said rescue teams from Siliguri and Pakyong were rushed to the site as soon as the administration received information about the accident.
 
She said firefighters and police officers tried twice to enter the tunnel without protective equipment but had to return because of the dangerous conditions caused by the gas.
 
“The incident took place at around 3.09 pm. Fire and emergency services personnel and police officials attempted twice to enter the tunnel without protective gear, but were forced to return because of the hazardous conditions,” Tamling said.
 
The first NDRF team that entered the tunnel also had to bring back the firefighters who had made the earlier rescue attempt. Later, another NDRF team entered the tunnel, and the search operation is still underway.
 

Officials Yet to Find Exact Cause of Landslide

Officials said the exact cause of the landslide has not yet been established. Workers who made it out told authorities they heard a loud explosion-like sound from inside the tunnel before they fled.
 
Initial investigation suggests that about 19 workers were trapped immediately after the landslide. Later, three employees of Patel Engineering entered the tunnel to assist in the rescue, but two of them were also trapped. Officials said six NHPC personnel are also believed to be inside the tunnel. The total number of people trapped is put at around 27, but authorities said the final figure can only be confirmed when rescue teams reach the area.
 
Sources also said some members of the first rescue team suffered dizziness and breathing problems after being exposed to methane gas. They were safely taken out and admitted to a nearby hospital.
 
The district administration said its top priority is to safely rescue everyone trapped inside the tunnel as search operations continue.
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Sikkim Tunnel Collapse: Seven Killed, Search On for Trapped Workers; Here’s What We Know So far
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