LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > ‘Silent Killer’ Lurking Inside Toilet Bowl, Young Girl Screams In Bathroom; Watch Dramatic Rescue Video In Nahtaur

‘Silent Killer’ Lurking Inside Toilet Bowl, Young Girl Screams In Bathroom; Watch Dramatic Rescue Video In Nahtaur

A highly venomous common krait was found inside a toilet in Bijnor’s Nahtaur after a young girl spotted the snake and raised an alarm, prompting a snake rescuer to safely remove it.

Young girl spots venomous krait hiding inside Bijnor toilet (Image: X)
Young girl spots venomous krait hiding inside Bijnor toilet (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Tue 2026-09-29 08:43 IST

A young girl narrowly escaped a potentially dangerous encounter after a highly venomous common krait was found sitting in the middle of a toilet at a house in Bijnor’s Nahtaur. Reportedly, the girl had gone to the washroom at Saurabh Joshi’s house in Mohalla Joshiyan when she suddenly spotted the snake and screamed. Her family rushed to the bathroom, only to find the snake inside the toilet, leaving everyone terrified.

Bijnor girl spots snake inside toilet and alerts family in time

The snake later slithered out of the toilet and hid behind the washbasin. Instead of attempting to catch it themselves, the family contacted a snake rescuer for help. The incident quickly caused panic in the Bijnor neighbourhood as the family waited for the snake to be safely removed.

You Might Be Interested In

Reports say that snake rescuer arrived at the place after getting the call and started looking for the snake inside the building. After putting in some effort, the person was able to locate the snake, which was hiding behind the wash basin and took it outside the house.

Bijnor rescue: A highly venomous common krait

The species of snake identified from the above rescue operation is a highly venomous common krait. The family felt relieved that Bijnor snake has been rescued in time and safely.

The most horrifying thing about Bijnor encounter is that the snake was actually sitting right in front of the toilet in the washroom, when the girl had gone there. Had she not seen the snake, then the situation would have become very dangerous indeed.

Bijnor family relieved after snake is safely removed

The successful rescue ended the immediate danger at the Bijnor home. The snake was subsequently released, while the family breathed a sigh of relief.

The incident has since become a talking point in the Bijnor neighbourhood, particularly because the common krait was found inside a toilet where the young girl had gone moments before spotting it.

Also Read: Fatehpur House Collapse Leaves 4 Dead, Including 4-Year-OldChild; How Gas Cylinder Explosion Led To Tragedy    

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Silent Killer’ Lurking Inside Toilet Bowl, Young Girl Screams In Bathroom; Watch Dramatic Rescue Video In Nahtaur
Tags: bijnorviral newsviral video

RELATED News

Bengaluru Biker Has Miraculous Escape As Tipper Catches Fire After Crash | Watch

Fried Lizard Found In’Chivda’ At Maharashtra Shop, 6 People Hospitalised

YouTuber Sidhu Abhange Beaten By Women Inside Kopri Police Station; What Triggered The Fight?

Kicks, Punches, Abuses: Gorakhpur Lawyer-Cop Fight Goes Viral; Here’s What Police Say

Haryana Gangster Escaped Jail, Changed His Identity, Built a New Life in Cambodia, Fell in Love, Then Police Caught Him

LATEST NEWS

Rakul Preet Singh, Vashu Bhagnani Under Income Tax Scanner: 12 Mumbai Locations Searched Over Suspected Film-Fund Irregularities

Asian Games 2026 Updates: Rain Wins Again as Sri Lanka Advance to Cricket Semis After No Play, Set to Face India

The Vvaan Box Office Collection Day 4: Sidharth Malhotra-Tamannaah Bhatia Film Sees Weekday Drop, Crosses Rs 38 Crore

The Paradise Box Office Collection Day 5: Nani’s Film Sees Sharp Monday Drop, Nears Rs 100 Crore In India

India’s Asian Games 2026 Schedule Today, Sep 29: Boxers, Athletics Headline Day | Check Full Schedule of Gold Medal Events

India vs Brazil Football: When Will Brazil Arrive in India? Check Vinicius Jr’s Arrival Date, Hotel & Training Venue

WWE RAW 28th September Full Fight Card: When And Where to Watch as Oba Femi Returns to Adress Vision? Check Live Streaming Details

Asian Games 2026 India Schedule September 29: Gulveer Singh in Action | Timing, Medal Events And Live Streaming

‘Focus On Quality, Not Just Branding’: Rs 35,000 Nish Hair Wig Hair Fall Complaint Goes Viral; CEO Parul Gulati Reacts

Riya Sen MMS Controversy Explained: What Happened In 2005 And How The Viral Video Affected Her Career

‘Silent Killer’ Lurking Inside Toilet Bowl, Young Girl Screams In Bathroom; Watch Dramatic Rescue Video In Nahtaur

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Silent Killer’ Lurking Inside Toilet Bowl, Young Girl Screams In Bathroom; Watch Dramatic Rescue Video In Nahtaur

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Silent Killer’ Lurking Inside Toilet Bowl, Young Girl Screams In Bathroom; Watch Dramatic Rescue Video In Nahtaur
‘Silent Killer’ Lurking Inside Toilet Bowl, Young Girl Screams In Bathroom; Watch Dramatic Rescue Video In Nahtaur
‘Silent Killer’ Lurking Inside Toilet Bowl, Young Girl Screams In Bathroom; Watch Dramatic Rescue Video In Nahtaur
‘Silent Killer’ Lurking Inside Toilet Bowl, Young Girl Screams In Bathroom; Watch Dramatic Rescue Video In Nahtaur
‘Silent Killer’ Lurking Inside Toilet Bowl, Young Girl Screams In Bathroom; Watch Dramatic Rescue Video In Nahtaur

QUICK LINKS