‘Silent Killer’ Lurking Inside Toilet Bowl, Young Girl Screams In Bathroom; Watch Dramatic Rescue Video In Nahtaur

A young girl narrowly escaped a potentially dangerous encounter after a highly venomous common krait was found sitting in the middle of a toilet at a house in Bijnor’s Nahtaur. Reportedly, the girl had gone to the washroom at Saurabh Joshi’s house in Mohalla Joshiyan when she suddenly spotted the snake and screamed. Her family rushed to the bathroom, only to find the snake inside the toilet, leaving everyone terrified.

Bijnor girl spots snake inside toilet and alerts family in time

The snake later slithered out of the toilet and hid behind the washbasin. Instead of attempting to catch it themselves, the family contacted a snake rescuer for help. The incident quickly caused panic in the Bijnor neighbourhood as the family waited for the snake to be safely removed.

Reports say that snake rescuer arrived at the place after getting the call and started looking for the snake inside the building. After putting in some effort, the person was able to locate the snake, which was hiding behind the wash basin and took it outside the house.

Bijnor rescue: A highly venomous common krait

The species of snake identified from the above rescue operation is a highly venomous common krait. The family felt relieved that Bijnor snake has been rescued in time and safely.

The most horrifying thing about Bijnor encounter is that the snake was actually sitting right in front of the toilet in the washroom, when the girl had gone there. Had she not seen the snake, then the situation would have become very dangerous indeed.

Bijnor family relieved after snake is safely removed

The successful rescue ended the immediate danger at the Bijnor home. The snake was subsequently released, while the family breathed a sigh of relief.

The incident has since become a talking point in the Bijnor neighbourhood, particularly because the common krait was found inside a toilet where the young girl had gone moments before spotting it.

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