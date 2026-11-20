The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed the Karnataka government’s appeal against the operation of bike taxis, allowing services run by aggregators such as Ola, Uber and Rapido to continue across the state. While pronouncing the verdict, a Bench of Justices Satish Chandra Sharma and N Kotiswar Singh highlighted how affordable bike taxis are for passengers who cannot afford cabs or autos. The detailed judgment is awaited.

Justice Sharma also shared an interaction with young women working in his office who regularly use bike taxis to travel to work.

“I asked them, how do you come to my office? They said on a motorbike because they do not have the money to hire a cab. I asked them, why don’t you take an auto? They said, ‘Sir, it is five times (the fare),” he remarked.

Supreme Court backs continuation of bike taxi services

The case arose from a January 23, 2026 judgment of the Karnataka High Court, which lifted an earlier court-ordered ban on bike taxi services. A single judge had directed that operations be suspended until the state framed a policy permitting them.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice CM Joshi subsequently allowed appeals filed by Ola, Uber, Rapido, motorcycle owners and the Bike Taxi Welfare Association. It ruled that motorcycles could be registered as transport vehicles and operated as contract carriages.

The High Court said the state could impose regulatory conditions but could not refuse permits simply because the vehicle was a motorcycle. It also directed authorities to consider applications for registering motorcycles as transport vehicles and granting permits for bike taxi operations.

Supreme Court considers passenger affordability and safety concerns

Karnataka challenged the High Court ruling, raising concerns about passenger safety, insurance coverage and the absence of adequate safeguards for people using bike taxis. The state argued that motorcycles and motor cabs were separately defined under the Motor Vehicles Act and that its aggregator rules did not provide for bike taxi operations.

It was also argued that aggregators do not automatically have a right to run such services, referencing a report by an expert committee in 2019 on safety and traffic pollution issues. While the state was willing to allow bike taxis to run in other parts of Karnataka, it refused to allow them in Bengaluru.

In the hearings, the Supreme Court raised doubts regarding the state’s fears of traffic pollution and noted that bikes take less road space compared to cars. It was also stressed by the Bench that bike taxis were more affordable.

Supreme Court rejects appeals by Karnataka and transport associations

Five auto and taxi driver associations had also challenged the Karnataka High Court judgment. They argued that allowing bike taxis without imposing comparable regulatory obligations would adversely affect existing transport operators.

The aggregators, meanwhile, told the Supreme Court that nearly 4.5 lakh passengers benefited from bike taxi services in Karnataka. They relied on an earlier unchallenged High Court ruling and Central government notifications issued in 2004 and 2024.

When the Bench sought clarification, the Centre confirmed that motorcycles could be used as taxis under its notifications.

After considering the arguments from the state, transport associations, aggregators and the Centre, the Supreme Court dismissed the appeals on Friday. The decision allows bike taxi services to continue operating in Karnataka, with the detailed reasoning to follow in the written judgment.

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