A fun outing turned into a horrific tragedy for six engineering students in Karnataka after their car crashed into a roadside tree amid dense fog in the early hours of Tuesday. Two students, both aged 19, died on the spot, while four others sustained injuries. The accident took place near Gudemar Anahalli in Nelamangala taluk of Bengaluru Rural district. The students were reportedly travelling towards Hutridurga near Kunigal when the driver lost control of the car due to poor visibility.

Two 19-Year-Old Engineering Students Die On The Spot

The deceased have been identified as Janavi and Vaishnavi, both 19. They were natives of Tumakuru city and were pursuing their second year of engineering at Sapthagiri College. According to reports, the six students were travelling together in a white Ford sedan for an outing. However, their journey ended in tragedy when the car went out of control and rammed into a roadside tree. The impact was so severe that Janavi and Vaishnavi died at the scene.

CCTV Shows Car Flipping Twice After Hitting Tree

A video of the accident went viral, where one can see the terrifying moments when the car collided with the tree. It shows how the car crashes into the roadside tree and rolls at least two times after that. One can see smoke and dust in the area covered by the crash.

Photos taken at the accident scene prove how the car was devastated. The white Ford sedan was damaged, and the damage to the roof is really serious. The doors and the windows of the car are broken, and all four wheels are dislodged because of the crash. The crash has damaged the tree as well, breaking some big branches off it. Some pieces of the car were lying on the roadside.

Four Injured Students Shifted To Hospital

It was found out that the four injured students are called Gagan, Jaswanth, Harshini S, and Harshini G. They were taken to Nelamangala Government Hospital for treatment. The accident happened on National Highway 75 near Gudemar Anahalli.

Police Register Case, Investigation Underway

A case has been registered at Kuduru Police Station. Police are investigating the circumstances that led to the accident. The role of dense fog and poor visibility is also being examined as part of the investigation.