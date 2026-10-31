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Home > Regionals News > Six Killed in Helicopter Crash Near Joshimath in Uttarakhand; Pilot Police Officer Among Dead

Six Killed in Helicopter Crash Near Joshimath in Uttarakhand; Pilot Police Officer Among Dead

"All six people on board, including the pilot, have died after a missing helicopter en route from Badrinath Dham in Chamoli to Dehradun crashed. The helicopter had gone missing after taking off earlier on Friday," Prateek Jain, CEO of the Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority (UCADA) told news agency ANI.

The helicopter took off from Badrinath helipad at around 1 pm and was enroute to Sahastradhara helipad (Dehradun) with one pilot and five passengers onboard (Pic: IB)
The helicopter took off from Badrinath helipad at around 1 pm and was enroute to Sahastradhara helipad (Dehradun) with one pilot and five passengers onboard (Pic: IB)

Published By: Nakshab Khan
Published: Sat 2026-10-31 06:30 IST

Six people were killed after a civilian chopper operated by Trans Bharat Aviation crashed in the Hathi Parvat area of Chamoli district on Friday. The chopper was flying from Badrinath Dham to Sahastradhara helipad in Dehradun. 
 
All six people were on board, including five passengers and a pilot have been reported killed. A team from the Army’s Signal Center spotted smoke rising from the helicopter and saw it descending rapidly in the region, reported ANI.
 
“All six people on board, including the pilot, have died after a missing helicopter en route from Badrinath Dham in Chamoli to Dehradun crashed. The helicopter had gone missing after taking off earlier on Friday,” Prateek Jain, CEO of the Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority (UCADA) told news agency ANI.
 
The helicopter took off from Badrinath helipad at around 1 pm and was enroute to Sahastradhara helipad (Dehradun) with one pilot and five passengers onboard. “The wreckage of the crash has been located and the search and rescue operations are under progress,” a govt statement said on Friday evening.

What went wrong before crash

Chamoli district administration earlier said the helicopter carried five passengers who were coming back after Badrinath dham darshan.
 



Fifteen minutes into the flight, the chopper was crossing the Joshimath valley when its communication with controllers snapped. According to the Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority (UCADA), its tracking system also stopped showing its location. The air traffic control could not re-establish the communication and the chopper soon went missing between Joshimath and Badrinath.

The helicopter’s last known position was near an Army post on a hill above Chayee village, opposite Joshimath. District disaster management officer Nand Kishore Joshi said the chopper crashed near the village in the Joshimath area, now called Jyotirmath.

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Six Killed in Helicopter Crash Near Joshimath in Uttarakhand; Pilot Police Officer Among Dead
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Six Killed in Helicopter Crash Near Joshimath in Uttarakhand; Pilot Police Officer Among Dead

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Six Killed in Helicopter Crash Near Joshimath in Uttarakhand; Pilot Police Officer Among Dead
Six Killed in Helicopter Crash Near Joshimath in Uttarakhand; Pilot Police Officer Among Dead
Six Killed in Helicopter Crash Near Joshimath in Uttarakhand; Pilot Police Officer Among Dead
Six Killed in Helicopter Crash Near Joshimath in Uttarakhand; Pilot Police Officer Among Dead
Six Killed in Helicopter Crash Near Joshimath in Uttarakhand; Pilot Police Officer Among Dead

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