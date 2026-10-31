Six Killed in Helicopter Crash Near Joshimath in Uttarakhand; Pilot Police Officer Among Dead

What went wrong before crash
Uttarakhand: A civil helicopter operated by Trans Bharat Aviation crashed in the Hathi Parvat area of Chamoli district on Friday while flying from Shri Badrinath Dham to the Sahastradhara helipad in Dehradun. Six people were on board, including five passengers and a pilot. All of them died in the craash. A team from the Army’s Signal Center spotted smoke rising from the helicopter and saw it descending rapidly in the region.
— ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2026
The helicopter’s last known position was near an Army post on a hill above Chayee village, opposite Joshimath. District disaster management officer Nand Kishore Joshi said the chopper crashed near the village in the Joshimath area, now called Jyotirmath.
Nakshab Khan is a senior journalist with nearly two decades of experience in Indian media. Beginning his career in 2007, he has worked with leading news organisations, including Times Now, News18, TV9 Network, IANS, Zee Media, UNI TV. He is currently associated with NewsX Digital as a Deputy Editor.
Over the years, Nakshab has extensively covered politics, international affairs, crime, and public policy. He has special interest in global affairs, with a strong focus on West Asian affairs. He can be reached at nakshab.ali@gmail.com.