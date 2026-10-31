Six-Year-Old Girl Brutally Beaten Inside School for 96 Seconds, Class 3 Boy Drags Her By Hair and Attacks Her With Brick

A disturbing incident has emerged from a reputed school in Panchkula, Haryana, where an eight-year-old boy allegedly assaulted a six-year-old girl inside a classroom. The Class 3 student reportedly slammed the KG student’s head against a bench, kicked and punched her, and repeatedly struck her with a brick. The entire assault lasted around 96 seconds and was captured by a CCTV camera installed inside the classroom.

The footage shows the boy repeatedly attacking the girl while she struggles to protect herself. The visuals are extremely disturbing and are not being shown. The incident has raised serious questions about student safety, classroom supervision and the school’s arrangements.

Auto Driver Arrives to Pick Up Girl, But She Is Missing

The incident came to light when an auto-rickshaw driver arrived at the school to pick up the girl after classes. However, he could not find her. Her family was informed, and her relatives rushed to the school to search for her. According to the girl’s uncle, the boy who allegedly attacked her told the family where she was lying. The family immediately took her to the hospital. She was initially treated at a local hospital before being referred to PGI Chandigarh due to her serious condition.

CCTV Shows Boy Attacking Girl With Brick

The classroom footage reportedly captures the assault in several stages. The eight-year-old boy first grabs the six-year-old girl and slams her head against a bench twice. He then pulls her by the hair and throws her to the floor. As the girl tries to get up, the boy kicks her on the head and stomach. He then picks up a brick lying in another corner of the classroom and throws it towards her face.

The footage further shows him repeatedly striking her head and face with the brick. Even as the girl lies on the floor in pain, the assault continues. Before leaving the classroom, the boy reportedly hits her again with the brick and kicks her on the head three times.

⚠️ TRIGGER WARNING: DISTURBING INCIDENT INVOLVING MINOR CHILDREN Panchkula, Haryana: 8-Year-Old Student Allegedly Assaults 6-Year-Old Girl With Special Needs Inside School, Victim Critically Injured. A disturbing incident has been reported at Sanskriti Model School in Sector 20, Panchkula, where an 8-year-old Class 3 student allegedly attacked a 6-year-old KG girl with special needs. According to reports, the accused student allegedly grabbed the girl’s hair, slammed her head against a desk and repeatedly attacked her with bricks and a flowerpot. Even after the child reportedly lost consciousness, he allegedly continued dragging and kicking her. The injured girl was rushed for medical attention and later referred to PGI Chandigarh due to her critical condition. Police have initiated an investigation to establish the exact sequence of events and circumstances surrounding the incident. The incident has raised serious concerns over child safety, staff supervision and security arrangements inside schools, particularly when it comes to protecting younger and vulnerable students. — Deadly Kalesh (@Deadlykalesh) October 31, 2026

Girl’s Father Faints After Seeing Her Bloodied

The girl’s uncle said the child did not return home after school hours. Her father reached the school after learning that the auto driver could not find her. The family was then told that the girl was lying in a room upstairs. When her father saw his daughter covered in blood, he fainted.

The uncle said the girl’s condition has improved and she remains stable at PGI Chandigarh. However, the family is still in shock. He also raised concerns about the school’s arrangements. Alleging staff shortages, he claimed that students from two or three classes were made to sit in the same room. He further questioned the absence of adequate teachers when the incident took place.

Police Question School Management and Boy’s Parents

Sector 20 police station in-charge Yashdeep and investigating officer Pradeep Kumar said a police team reached the school after receiving information about the incident. Police are collecting details from the school management. The parents of the boy involved in the assault are also being questioned. Investigators are trying to understand the circumstances behind the incident. They are also examining the boy’s family background.

Haryana Education Minister Orders High-Level Probe

Haryana Education Minister Mahipal Dhanda has taken cognisance of the incident. He said he had watched the CCTV footage but found it difficult to watch in its entirety. The minister has ordered the formation of a committee at the headquarters level to investigate the matter.

The committee is expected to submit its report by the evening or the following morning. Dhanda said strict action would follow if any negligence was established. He also made it clear that no one responsible for the incident would be spared.