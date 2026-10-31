LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > Six-Year-Old Girl Brutally Beaten Inside School for 96 Seconds, Class 3 Boy Drags Her By Hair and Attacks Her With Brick

Six-Year-Old Girl Brutally Beaten Inside School for 96 Seconds, Class 3 Boy Drags Her By Hair and Attacks Her With Brick

A six-year-old girl was brutally assaulted by an eight-year-old student inside a Panchkula school. CCTV footage captured the 96-second attack, prompting a police investigation and a probe by the Haryana Education Department.

8-Year-Old Attacks 6-Year-Old Girl With Brick (Photo: X)
8-Year-Old Attacks 6-Year-Old Girl With Brick (Photo: X)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Sat 2026-10-31 18:04 IST

A disturbing incident has emerged from a reputed school in Panchkula, Haryana, where an eight-year-old boy allegedly assaulted a six-year-old girl inside a classroom. The Class 3 student reportedly slammed the KG student’s head against a bench, kicked and punched her, and repeatedly struck her with a brick. The entire assault lasted around 96 seconds and was captured by a CCTV camera installed inside the classroom.

The footage shows the boy repeatedly attacking the girl while she struggles to protect herself. The visuals are extremely disturbing and are not being shown. The incident has raised serious questions about student safety, classroom supervision and the school’s arrangements.

You Might Be Interested In

Auto Driver Arrives to Pick Up Girl, But She Is Missing

The incident came to light when an auto-rickshaw driver arrived at the school to pick up the girl after classes. However, he could not find her. Her family was informed, and her relatives rushed to the school to search for her. According to the girl’s uncle, the boy who allegedly attacked her told the family where she was lying. The family immediately took her to the hospital. She was initially treated at a local hospital before being referred to PGI Chandigarh due to her serious condition.

CCTV Shows Boy Attacking Girl With Brick

The classroom footage reportedly captures the assault in several stages. The eight-year-old boy first grabs the six-year-old girl and slams her head against a bench twice. He then pulls her by the hair and throws her to the floor. As the girl tries to get up, the boy kicks her on the head and stomach. He then picks up a brick lying in another corner of the classroom and throws it towards her face.

The footage further shows him repeatedly striking her head and face with the brick. Even as the girl lies on the floor in pain, the assault continues. Before leaving the classroom, the boy reportedly hits her again with the brick and kicks her on the head three times.

Girl’s Father Faints After Seeing Her Bloodied

The girl’s uncle said the child did not return home after school hours. Her father reached the school after learning that the auto driver could not find her. The family was then told that the girl was lying in a room upstairs. When her father saw his daughter covered in blood, he fainted.

The uncle said the girl’s condition has improved and she remains stable at PGI Chandigarh. However, the family is still in shock. He also raised concerns about the school’s arrangements. Alleging staff shortages, he claimed that students from two or three classes were made to sit in the same room. He further questioned the absence of adequate teachers when the incident took place.

Police Question School Management and Boy’s Parents

Sector 20 police station in-charge Yashdeep and investigating officer Pradeep Kumar said a police team reached the school after receiving information about the incident. Police are collecting details from the school management. The parents of the boy involved in the assault are also being questioned. Investigators are trying to understand the circumstances behind the incident. They are also examining the boy’s family background.

Haryana Education Minister Orders High-Level Probe

Haryana Education Minister Mahipal Dhanda has taken cognisance of the incident. He said he had watched the CCTV footage but found it difficult to watch in its entirety. The minister has ordered the formation of a committee at the headquarters level to investigate the matter.

The committee is expected to submit its report by the evening or the following morning. Dhanda said strict action would follow if any negligence was established. He also made it clear that no one responsible for the incident would be spared.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Six-Year-Old Girl Brutally Beaten Inside School for 96 Seconds, Class 3 Boy Drags Her By Hair and Attacks Her With Brick
Tags: cctv footagechild safetyharyanaPanchkulaPGI ChandigarhSchool HorrorSchool News

RELATED News

20-Year-Old Woman Alleges Rape By Constable Inside Jharkhand Police Station, Claims Staff Offered Money To Silence Her

‘A New Journey Began Yesterday’: Omar Abdullah Announces Marriage To Journalist Nidhi Razdan, Shares First Photo

Caught On Camera: Man Hits Blogger’s Bike, Pulls Out Pistol, Threatens Him After Collision In Madhya Pradesh; What Happened?

16-Year-Old Girl Waiting for a Ride in Bihar Gets Lift in Scorpio, Driver Changes Route And Tries to Rape Her, Police Track Him Using CCTV

Caught On Cam: Jaipur MBA Student Seen Walking Towards Terrace Before Falling From University’s 6th Floor, Dies

LATEST NEWS

MCI vs BHA, Premier League: Check Manchester City vs Brighton All You Need To Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing and Where To Watch Live on TV in India

Six-Year-Old Girl Brutally Beaten Inside School for 96 Seconds, Class 3 Boy Drags Her By Hair and Attacks Her With Brick

Eastern India’s Next Leg Of Growth Will Be Built On District Roads

SC Bar Association Seeks Relief From Delhi’s BS-VI Vehicle Restrictions, Cites Hardship For Lawyers

Samsung Denies Free Galaxy Z Fold 6 Display Replacement Over 2024 Dent Despite Issues Reported After One UI 9 Beta, Customer Claims

Veena – THE WEAVE: A Bhujbal Initiative Presented by Dr. Shefali Bhujbal Brings Yeola’s Original Paithani to Bombay Times Fashion Week

Caught On Cam: Jaipur MBA Student Seen Walking Towards Terrace Before Falling From University’s 6th Floor, Dies

Gayatri Pariwar centenary opens in Delhi; Om Birla releases stamp in Mataji’s memory

OMRON Healthcare Begins Full-Scale Production at First Factory in India

Viral Video: 4 Lifts, 21 Floors And 2 Concrete Blocks; Labourer’s Gruelling Climb Sparks Outrage Over Denial Of Basic Facilities And Dignity

Six-Year-Old Girl Brutally Beaten Inside School for 96 Seconds, Class 3 Boy Drags Her By Hair and Attacks Her With Brick

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Six-Year-Old Girl Brutally Beaten Inside School for 96 Seconds, Class 3 Boy Drags Her By Hair and Attacks Her With Brick

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Six-Year-Old Girl Brutally Beaten Inside School for 96 Seconds, Class 3 Boy Drags Her By Hair and Attacks Her With Brick
Six-Year-Old Girl Brutally Beaten Inside School for 96 Seconds, Class 3 Boy Drags Her By Hair and Attacks Her With Brick
Six-Year-Old Girl Brutally Beaten Inside School for 96 Seconds, Class 3 Boy Drags Her By Hair and Attacks Her With Brick
Six-Year-Old Girl Brutally Beaten Inside School for 96 Seconds, Class 3 Boy Drags Her By Hair and Attacks Her With Brick
Six-Year-Old Girl Brutally Beaten Inside School for 96 Seconds, Class 3 Boy Drags Her By Hair and Attacks Her With Brick

QUICK LINKS