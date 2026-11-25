A government school mathematics teacher has been arrested in Madhya Pradesh’s Guna for allegedly sexually harassing a Class 12 student, sending her obscene messages and pressuring her to enter into a physical relationship. The accused, identified as Narendra Kushwah, allegedly threatened to give the student low marks in examinations and ruin her studies if she refused his advances. Police registered a case under the POCSO Act and arrested him from the school following the student’s complaint.

Madhya Pradesh teacher allegedly sent explicit messages to student

According to the complaint, the student had been facing harassment from the teacher for a considerable period. He allegedly kept asking her to go out with him, accompany him for meals and meet him alone. He also allegedly pressured her to enter into a physical relationship and made an explicit demand to sleep with her.

Some of the messages allegedly sent by Kushwah read, “Put me to sleep” and “Tell me where to go, I’ll make you free by 8.” The messages reportedly left the student distressed, particularly as the person sending them was her mathematics teacher at a government school in Madhya Pradesh.

Madhya Pradesh student threatened with low marks after refusing advances

When the student did not respond to his advances and objected to his behaviour, Kushwah allegedly threatened to give her low marks in examinations. He also reportedly warned that her studies would be ruined if she refused to comply with his demands.

Agitated by the consistent torment, the student finally informed her mother of the alleged actions of the teacher. After this, the case was registered against the accused by the education authorities as well as the police in Madhya Pradesh.

Madhya Pradesh police register POCSO case, arrest teacher

Acting on the complaint, police reached the government school in Guna and took Kushwah into custody. A case has been registered against him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The case has also raised concerns after some teachers at the school claimed that Kushwah had previously faced allegations of similar behaviour involving a student during coaching. However, further details about that allegation and the investigation are awaited.

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