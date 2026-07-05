LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Agra murder case diljit dosanjh child killed in accident haridwar CBSE 10th result delay csam aamir khan Chemical Tanker Indian student drowns in Leipzig Alexandra Eala camilo vargas colombia stats benjamin netanyahu Agra murder case diljit dosanjh child killed in accident haridwar CBSE 10th result delay csam aamir khan Chemical Tanker Indian student drowns in Leipzig Alexandra Eala camilo vargas colombia stats benjamin netanyahu Agra murder case diljit dosanjh child killed in accident haridwar CBSE 10th result delay csam aamir khan Chemical Tanker Indian student drowns in Leipzig Alexandra Eala camilo vargas colombia stats benjamin netanyahu Agra murder case diljit dosanjh child killed in accident haridwar CBSE 10th result delay csam aamir khan Chemical Tanker Indian student drowns in Leipzig Alexandra Eala camilo vargas colombia stats benjamin netanyahu
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Agra murder case diljit dosanjh child killed in accident haridwar CBSE 10th result delay csam aamir khan Chemical Tanker Indian student drowns in Leipzig Alexandra Eala camilo vargas colombia stats benjamin netanyahu Agra murder case diljit dosanjh child killed in accident haridwar CBSE 10th result delay csam aamir khan Chemical Tanker Indian student drowns in Leipzig Alexandra Eala camilo vargas colombia stats benjamin netanyahu Agra murder case diljit dosanjh child killed in accident haridwar CBSE 10th result delay csam aamir khan Chemical Tanker Indian student drowns in Leipzig Alexandra Eala camilo vargas colombia stats benjamin netanyahu Agra murder case diljit dosanjh child killed in accident haridwar CBSE 10th result delay csam aamir khan Chemical Tanker Indian student drowns in Leipzig Alexandra Eala camilo vargas colombia stats benjamin netanyahu
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > Sleeping Pills and Bathroom Cover-Up: How Agra Woman Planned Her Husband’s Murder

Sleeping Pills and Bathroom Cover-Up: How Agra Woman Planned Her Husband’s Murder

Agra murder case: A woman allegedly drugged her husband, killed him and hid the body under a bathroom floor, deceiving police during a 45-day missing probe.

Sleeping Pills and Bathroom Cover-Up: How Agra Woman Planned Her Husband’s Murder

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Sun 2026-07-05 20:32 IST

In a bizarre incident, a routine missing person complaint in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, has turned into a shocking murder case. Ruby Sharma and her brother-in-law, Anil, reported a missing person complaint for Ruby’s husband, Surendra Sharma, on May 26. In the report, they stated that he went missing on May 18. 
 
Ruby told neighbours that her husband was away and would return soon, and she even acted distressed and crying in public to appear worried. However, inconsistencies in her statements began to raise suspicion among family members and relatives and then eventually drew police attention.
 

How Ruby Sharma Planned Husband’s Murder?

According to police findings, Ruby Sharma confessed that she carefully planned the crime. She allegedly mixed around 15 to 20 sleeping pills into her husband’s food. Once Surendra fell into a deep sleep, she killed him. Investigators believe the act was premeditated, carried out after careful planning.
 
She also stated that the reason behind the crime was fear. She also claimed that Surendra had been involved in a drunken altercation in Bharatpur, which made her worry about possible legal trouble and court proceedings.
 

Body Hidden Beneath Bathroom Floor

After the murder, Ruby dragged the body into the bathroom of their house, which had a mud floor. To hide the crime, she called labourers to bring soil and cover the body. Soon after, she arranged for a mason to lay a cement floor over it. This quick renovation prevented anyone from suspecting anything unusual or noticing any smell.
 

Police Investigation and Confession

As suspicions grew, police questioned Ruby, leading to her confession. Investigators later broke open the bathroom floor and recovered Surendra’s body, which was sent for postmortem examination. Authorities are now also checking whether others were involved or helped in covering up the crime. The case continues to unfold as police dig deeper into the conspiracy.
You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Sleeping Pills and Bathroom Cover-Up: How Agra Woman Planned Her Husband’s Murder
Tags: Agra murder casehome-hero-pos-1husband murderRuby Sharma caseUttar Pradesh crime news

RELATED News

6 Fishermen Missing Off Visakhapatnam Coast After Boat Suffers Mechanical Fault; Rescue Operation Intensifies

Punjab Horror: What Led To Deadly Fire Attack on Man By His Brother-in-Law? Video Surfaces

‘Shaka Can Be Killed, But Never Caught’: How Instagram Reel Helped Police Arrest a Fugitive Woman from Meerut

Mumbai Monsoon 2026: 63-Year-Old Man Killed by Falling Tree in Kurla; City Death Toll Rises to 4

Man Pushes 55-Year-Old Woman into Telangana Well, Attempts to Rob and Kill Her | Watch

LATEST NEWS

Who Is Gauri Spratt? A Look At Aamir Khan’s Wife, Her Career, Family And Past Marriage

Who Was Jaswant Singh Khalra? The Real-Life Human Rights Activist Behind Diljit Dosanjh’s Satluj

Soni Razdan Backs Alia Bhatt Amid Alpha Backlash, Reposts Fans Calling Out ‘Online Negativity’

Delhi Newlywed Dies After Fall Just 72 Days Into Marriage; Family Rejects Suicide Theory

Alliance: Vanshaj Singh To Return After Elimination? Says Kushal Tandon ‘Plotted’ His Exit

Who Was G.D. Naidu? Everything To Know About R. Madhavan’s Upcoming Biopic

RBI Young Professionals Recruitment 2026: Registration Ends Tomorrow; Know How To Apply

From School Dropout to Padma Vibhushan: The Incredible Story Of Teejan Bai, The Tribal Girl Who Mastered The Mahabharata

Lock Upp Season 2: Shilpa Shinde Enters As First Wildcard, Clashes Begin Even Before She Settles In; ‘If You Want To Play…’

Jurgen Klopp Set To Become Germany Football Team Head Coach After FIFA World Cup 2026 Debacle

Sleeping Pills and Bathroom Cover-Up: How Agra Woman Planned Her Husband’s Murder

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Sleeping Pills and Bathroom Cover-Up: How Agra Woman Planned Her Husband’s Murder

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Sleeping Pills and Bathroom Cover-Up: How Agra Woman Planned Her Husband’s Murder
Sleeping Pills and Bathroom Cover-Up: How Agra Woman Planned Her Husband’s Murder
Sleeping Pills and Bathroom Cover-Up: How Agra Woman Planned Her Husband’s Murder
Sleeping Pills and Bathroom Cover-Up: How Agra Woman Planned Her Husband’s Murder

QUICK LINKS