Sleeping Pills and Bathroom Cover-Up: How Agra Woman Planned Her Husband’s Murder

In a bizarre incident, a routine missing person complaint in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, has turned into a shocking murder case. Ruby Sharma and her brother-in-law, Anil, reported a missing person complaint for Ruby’s husband, Surendra Sharma, on May 26. In the report, they stated that he went missing on May 18.

Ruby told neighbours that her husband was away and would return soon, and she even acted distressed and crying in public to appear worried. However, inconsistencies in her statements began to raise suspicion among family members and relatives and then eventually drew police attention.

How Ruby Sharma Planned Husband’s Murder?

According to police findings, Ruby Sharma confessed that she carefully planned the crime. She allegedly mixed around 15 to 20 sleeping pills into her husband’s food. Once Surendra fell into a deep sleep, she killed him. Investigators believe the act was premeditated, carried out after careful planning.

She also stated that the reason behind the crime was fear. She also claimed that Surendra had been involved in a drunken altercation in Bharatpur, which made her worry about possible legal trouble and court proceedings.

Body Hidden Beneath Bathroom Floor

After the murder, Ruby dragged the body into the bathroom of their house, which had a mud floor. To hide the crime, she called labourers to bring soil and cover the body. Soon after, she arranged for a mason to lay a cement floor over it. This quick renovation prevented anyone from suspecting anything unusual or noticing any smell.

Police Investigation and Confession