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Home > Regionals News > Slippers, Sticks and Slaps Fly as Bus Driver Attacks Biker Over Traffic Jam, Then Flees, Here’s What Happened

Slippers, Sticks and Slaps Fly as Bus Driver Attacks Biker Over Traffic Jam, Then Flees, Here’s What Happened

A traffic dispute at Hamirpur bus stand escalated into a street fight between a Mahoba depot bus driver and a biker. Eyewitnesses said the driver allegedly used a stick and slippers before locals intervened.

Bus Driver Beats Biker With Stick and Slippers (Photo: X)
Bus Driver Beats Biker With Stick and Slippers (Photo: X)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Fri 2026-10-16 22:00 IST

A traffic jam near the Hamirpur bus stand resulted in a physical altercation between a roadways bus driver and a motorbike driver on Friday afternoon. The two engaged in an intense argument that eventually led to a violent confrontation between the two, where the bus driver beat up the motorbike rider with a stick and slippers. The incident occurred sometime around noon and created some havoc at the bustling bus stand. Eventually, the bus driver drove away with his bus from the scene.

Hamirpur Bus Stand Traffic Jam Sparks Heated Argument

The conflict was reportedly between Arvind Saini, the driver of Mahoba depot and a motorbike rider. It is reported that a bus stopped by the roadside had triggered the quarrel due to ongoing traffic at the bus stand. It resulted in a heated verbal exchange with the use of foul language between the two men.

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Roadways Driver Allegedly Beats Biker With Stick and Slippers

Eyewitnesses said the two men began punching and kicking each other in the middle of the road. The bus driver allegedly struck the motorcycle rider with a wooden plank or stick and slippers during the altercation. The biker also retaliated, turning the confrontation into a two-sided fight that drew the attention of people nearby.

Locals Step In as Fight Creates Chaos on Busy Road

People present at the scene intervened and managed to separate the two men. The fight caused a brief commotion at the bus stand, where traffic congestion is reportedly a recurring problem. After the confrontation, the driver left the location in the Mahoba depot bus bearing registration number UP 78 LN 9496.

Recurring Traffic Problems Raise Questions Over Management

The incident has again drawn attention to traffic management at Hamirpur bus stand. Frequent congestion and disputes involving buses have reportedly created problems for commuters and other road users.

The absence of traffic police at the time of the incident also raised questions about traffic regulation and the handling of disputes in the area. A video purportedly showing the fight has circulated on social media, although the report carrying the footage stated that it had not independently verified the video.

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Slippers, Sticks and Slaps Fly as Bus Driver Attacks Biker Over Traffic Jam, Then Flees, Here’s What Happened
Tags: Bus Driver AssaultBus Driver Biker FightHamirpur Bus StandHamirpur NewsHamirpur Viral Newshome-hero-pos-3Latest Hindi NewsMahoba Depot Busroad rageTraffic Jam FightUP RoadwaysUttar pradesh newsviral video

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Slippers, Sticks and Slaps Fly as Bus Driver Attacks Biker Over Traffic Jam, Then Flees, Here’s What Happened

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Slippers, Sticks and Slaps Fly as Bus Driver Attacks Biker Over Traffic Jam, Then Flees, Here’s What Happened

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Slippers, Sticks and Slaps Fly as Bus Driver Attacks Biker Over Traffic Jam, Then Flees, Here’s What Happened
Slippers, Sticks and Slaps Fly as Bus Driver Attacks Biker Over Traffic Jam, Then Flees, Here’s What Happened
Slippers, Sticks and Slaps Fly as Bus Driver Attacks Biker Over Traffic Jam, Then Flees, Here’s What Happened
Slippers, Sticks and Slaps Fly as Bus Driver Attacks Biker Over Traffic Jam, Then Flees, Here’s What Happened
Slippers, Sticks and Slaps Fly as Bus Driver Attacks Biker Over Traffic Jam, Then Flees, Here’s What Happened

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