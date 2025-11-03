Slit Throat, Broken Limbs, Sand & Glue Stuffed in Nose 15-Year-Old Murdered in Bahraich.

A horrific incident has shaken Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich, where a 15-year-old girl was found dead under brutal circumstances. The teenager, who went missing two days earlier, was discovered in a nearby garden with her throat slit, limbs broken, and sand and glue stuffed into her nose. On Monday, her body was found in a garden near her home.

Her grieving family has accused three men of abducting, raping, and murdering her. A family member of the teen girl was heard crying beside her body, repeatedly alleging that she had been raped. Police have registered a case, arrested one suspect in the matter. Harshita Tiwari, circle officer of Mihipurwa in Bahraich, said that the girl’s body has been sent for post-mortem and that the police are thoroughly investigating the case from every possible angle.

Uttar Pradesh Shocking Cases

This is not something new we witnessed in UP, where incidents of crimes against women have repeatedly made headlines, sparking widespread outrage and debates over the state government’s ability to ensure safety. The latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report indicates that the state has a relatively low crime rate of about 58.6. In terms of absolute numbers, Uttar Pradesh accounts for approximately 14.81 percent of all crimes against women reported across the country, totaling 4,48,211 cases, according to the report.