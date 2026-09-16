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Home > Regionals News > Snake Falls On Man Carrying Child At Maharashtra Waterfall; Here’s What Happened Next | Watch

Snake Falls On Man Carrying Child At Maharashtra Waterfall; Here’s What Happened Next | Watch

A video capturing the frightening moment has surfaced online and gone viral, highlighting the risks of visiting forested waterfalls during the monsoon season.

A large snake reportedly fell onto a man carrying a child at Maharashtra’s Amboli Waterfall. (Source:Screengrab)
A large snake reportedly fell onto a man carrying a child at Maharashtra’s Amboli Waterfall. (Source:Screengrab)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Wed 2026-09-16 21:34 IST

A routine outing at Maharashtra’s Amboli Waterfall reportedly turned into a frightening moment when a large snake suddenly fell from the rocks onto a man carrying a young child. The incident was captured on video by a tourist and the footage has since gone viral on social media.

Snake Lands on Man Carrying Child

According to reports, several tourists were visiting the popular waterfall when the snake reportedly fell from the rocky area above and landed on the shoulder of a man who was holding a child in his arms. The unexpected movement caused panic among those nearby. The snake quickly slipped away from the man and disappeared into small crevices in the rocks before reportedly slithering away. The video shows tourists gathered around the waterfall as the incident unfolds. The man appears to remain focused on holding the child as the snake moves away from him.

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Viral Video Raises Safety Concerns

The footage has attracted attention online, with many social media users expressing shock at how close the snake came to the man and child. While the exact circumstances and species of the snake have not been independently confirmed, the incident has renewed concerns about safety at waterfalls and forested tourist destinations, particularly during the monsoon season.

Monsoon Brings Wildlife Closer to Tourist Spots

Amboli and surrounding areas are known for their dense greenery and forest ecosystem. During the monsoon, snakes and other wildlife may be more active, while wet rocks and slippery terrain can add to the risks faced by visitors. The incident serves as a reminder for tourists to exercise caution while exploring waterfalls, rocky areas and forest trails. Visitors are advised to avoid approaching wildlife, stay on designated paths where available and follow local safety instructions. The viral footage has once again highlighted the unpredictable nature of encounters between tourists and wildlife in natural habitats.
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Snake Falls On Man Carrying Child At Maharashtra Waterfall; Here’s What Happened Next | Watch
Tags: Amboli snake incidentAmboli Waterfall snake videoMaharashtra viral videoMaharashtra waterfall viral videoman carrying child snakesnake falls from rockssnake falls on mansnake viral video

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Snake Falls On Man Carrying Child At Maharashtra Waterfall; Here’s What Happened Next | Watch

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Snake Falls On Man Carrying Child At Maharashtra Waterfall; Here’s What Happened Next | Watch
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Snake Falls On Man Carrying Child At Maharashtra Waterfall; Here’s What Happened Next | Watch
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