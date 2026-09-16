Snake Falls On Man Carrying Child At Maharashtra Waterfall; Here’s What Happened Next | Watch

A routine outing at Maharashtra’s Amboli Waterfall reportedly turned into a frightening moment when a large snake suddenly fell from the rocks onto a man carrying a young child. The incident was captured on video by a tourist and the footage has since gone viral on social media.

Snake Lands on Man Carrying Child

According to reports, several tourists were visiting the popular waterfall when the snake reportedly fell from the rocky area above and landed on the shoulder of a man who was holding a child in his arms. The unexpected movement caused panic among those nearby. The snake quickly slipped away from the man and disappeared into small crevices in the rocks before reportedly slithering away. The video shows tourists gathered around the waterfall as the incident unfolds. The man appears to remain focused on holding the child as the snake moves away from him.

Snake Falls From Above at Amboli Waterfall, Narrowly Missing Child in Viral Video A video from Amboli waterfall in Maharashtra has gone viral after a snake suddenly fell from above, landing very close to a man carrying a small child, sending visitors into a screaming panic.… pic.twitter.com/L2MEModOkV — Digital Prime News (@DigiPrimeNews) September 14, 2026

Viral Video Raises Safety Concerns

The footage has attracted attention online, with many social media users expressing shock at how close the snake came to the man and child. While the exact circumstances and species of the snake have not been independently confirmed, the incident has renewed concerns about safety at waterfalls and forested tourist destinations, particularly during the monsoon season.

Monsoon Brings Wildlife Closer to Tourist Spots

Amboli and surrounding areas are known for their dense greenery and forest ecosystem. During the monsoon, snakes and other wildlife may be more active, while wet rocks and slippery terrain can add to the risks faced by visitors. The incident serves as a reminder for tourists to exercise caution while exploring waterfalls, rocky areas and forest trails. Visitors are advised to avoid approaching wildlife, stay on designated paths where available and follow local safety instructions. The viral footage has once again highlighted the unpredictable nature of encounters between tourists and wildlife in natural habitats.

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