Snake Travelling With Passengers In Train? Swatantrata Senani Express Travellers Leave Berths, Officials Search Coach; Train Delayed By 1 Hour

A reported snake sighting in the A-2 Second AC coach of the 12561 Swatantrata Senani Express, running from Jaynagar to New Delhi, sparked panic among passengers and delayed the train by nearly an hour. The alarm began after passengers claimed they saw a snake-like creature above berth number 37 after the train left Jaynagar. A video was also recorded and a complaint was made to the Railways.

As per reports, Passengers travelling with their families left their berths and moved to safer places after the snake sighting was reported. They informed railway staff as well as the 139 helpline, following which officials began searching the coach.

Snake sighting triggers searches from Jaynagar to Samastipur

The snake sighting prompted railway teams to check the coach from Jaynagar itself. The search was later carried out at Darbhanga and Samastipur as well, but no snake was found anywhere inside the coach.

According to reports, Railway officials said passengers had reported seeing a tail, but there was no official confirmation that it belonged to a snake or even to what kind of creature it may have been. Despite the uncertainty surrounding the snake sighting, authorities decided to take the complaint seriously because of passenger safety.

Snake sighting leads to coach being replaced at Muzaffarpur

When the train reached platform number 3 at Muzaffarpur Junction, the A-2 coach was detached from the train. A new Second AC coach was attached in its place, and passengers were shifted into it. The entire process delayed the train by about an hour before it resumed its journey towards New Delhi.

Reportedly, Samastipur Railway Division ADRM Sunny Kumar said, “As soon as information was received, an investigation was initiated from Jaynagar. There was no official confirmation of a snake being in the coach, but taking the passengers’ complaint seriously, the coach was detached and is undergoing a thorough investigation.”

Snake sighting under probe as detached coach gets detailed check

The coach involved in the snake sighting has now been sent to the sick line for a detailed inspection. Railway teams are checking its berths, different parts and interior sections to determine what may have caused the scare.

Carbolic acid is also being sprayed inside the coach as part of the process. Railway officials said the coach will be returned to service only after the investigation is fully completed. The train eventually departed for its destination after the replacement coach was attached.

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