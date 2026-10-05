LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > Snake Travelling With Passengers In Train? Swatantrata Senani Express Travellers Leave Berths, Officials Search Coach; Train Delayed By 1 Hour

Snake Travelling With Passengers In Train? Swatantrata Senani Express Travellers Leave Berths, Officials Search Coach; Train Delayed By 1 Hour

A snake-like creature was reportedly spotted in the A-2 coach of Swatantrata Senani Express, prompting searches at Jaynagar, Darbhanga and Samastipur before the coach was replaced at Muzaffarpur.

Snake Scare On Swatantrata Senani Express, Coach Replaced (Images: ITV)
Snake Scare On Swatantrata Senani Express, Coach Replaced (Images: ITV)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Mon 2026-10-05 12:11 IST

A reported snake sighting in the A-2 Second AC coach of the 12561 Swatantrata Senani Express, running from Jaynagar to New Delhi, sparked panic among passengers and delayed the train by nearly an hour. The alarm began after passengers claimed they saw a snake-like creature above berth number 37 after the train left Jaynagar. A video was also recorded and a complaint was made to the Railways.

As per reports, Passengers travelling with their families left their berths and moved to safer places after the snake sighting was reported. They informed railway staff as well as the 139 helpline, following which officials began searching the coach.

You Might Be Interested In

Snake sighting triggers searches from Jaynagar to Samastipur

The snake sighting prompted railway teams to check the coach from Jaynagar itself. The search was later carried out at Darbhanga and Samastipur as well, but no snake was found anywhere inside the coach.

According to reports, Railway officials said passengers had reported seeing a tail, but there was no official confirmation that it belonged to a snake or even to what kind of creature it may have been. Despite the uncertainty surrounding the snake sighting, authorities decided to take the complaint seriously because of passenger safety.

Snake sighting leads to coach being replaced at Muzaffarpur

When the train reached platform number 3 at Muzaffarpur Junction, the A-2 coach was detached from the train. A new Second AC coach was attached in its place, and passengers were shifted into it. The entire process delayed the train by about an hour before it resumed its journey towards New Delhi.

Reportedly, Samastipur Railway Division ADRM Sunny Kumar said, “As soon as information was received, an investigation was initiated from Jaynagar. There was no official confirmation of a snake being in the coach, but taking the passengers’ complaint seriously, the coach was detached and is undergoing a thorough investigation.”

Snake sighting under probe as detached coach gets detailed check

The coach involved in the snake sighting has now been sent to the sick line for a detailed inspection. Railway teams are checking its berths, different parts and interior sections to determine what may have caused the scare.

Carbolic acid is also being sprayed inside the coach as part of the process. Railway officials said the coach will be returned to service only after the investigation is fully completed. The train eventually departed for its destination after the replacement coach was attached.

Also Read: 5-Year-Old Daughter Killed Along With Father And Relative As Bike Collides Head-On With ST Bus In Maharashtra; What Caused The Devastating Accident?    

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Snake Travelling With Passengers In Train? Swatantrata Senani Express Travellers Leave Berths, Officials Search Coach; Train Delayed By 1 Hour
Tags: latest newsLocal Newstrending newsviral newsviral video

RELATED News

Girl’s Bus-Stop Pose During Delhi Protest Goes Viral, Trolls Ask Her To ‘Book Tickets For Didi’s Bigg Boss Show’

Giridih: Bihar Man Meets Married Woman, Villagers Tie Both To Tree Over Alleged Relationship

Live-In Relationship Ends In Double Murder: Delhi Man And Girlfriend Found Dumped In Canal; Was Rs 30 Lakh The Motive Behind Killing?

Son Watches ‘Drishyam 3’, Travels 2,000 Km to Kill Father and Flees to Surat- How Did One Phone Call Expose His Murder Plan?

Schoolgirl Was Cycling Home When 6 Minors Stopped Her, Molested Her And Forcefully Applied ‘Sindoor’ In Bihar; What Exactly Happened?

LATEST NEWS

Who Will Replace Virat Kohli at No. 3 in ODIs? Former Indian Test Cricketer Skips Shubman Gill to Name This T20I Batter as Frontrunner

TEDxIEMSaltLake 2026 explores loneliness and human connection in the era of AI

One-Time Investment Plans and Long-Term Investment: How to Invest a Lump Sum

Who Is Rachita Ram? Kannada Actor’s Male Fan Pulls Her Cheek During Selfie | VIRAL VIDEO

Snake Travelling With Passengers In Train? Swatantrata Senani Express Travellers Leave Berths, Officials Search Coach; Train Delayed By 1 Hour

Rs 3,824.87 Crore Transferred Directly Into Women’s Bank Accounts As Sanman Rashi in Punjab: CM Bhagwant Singh Mann

WCL 2026: AB De Villiers In Line For IPL Comeback? RCB Legend Stuns West Indies Champions With Stunning Knock In Sharjah

‘Making Indians Second Class Citizens’: Supreme Court Judge Justice Ujjal Bhuyan Expresses Concern Over SIR Exercise, Slams Police Assaults on Protesters

WATCH VIDEO: Wide Goes For Six But Only Five Runs! Ali Khan’s Bizarre Bouncer Leaves Canada Super60 Fans Stunned

Sanjay Dutt Clarifies ‘No Peace In India’ Remark After Backlash, Says Conversation Was Scripted

Snake Travelling With Passengers In Train? Swatantrata Senani Express Travellers Leave Berths, Officials Search Coach; Train Delayed By 1 Hour

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Snake Travelling With Passengers In Train? Swatantrata Senani Express Travellers Leave Berths, Officials Search Coach; Train Delayed By 1 Hour

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Snake Travelling With Passengers In Train? Swatantrata Senani Express Travellers Leave Berths, Officials Search Coach; Train Delayed By 1 Hour
Snake Travelling With Passengers In Train? Swatantrata Senani Express Travellers Leave Berths, Officials Search Coach; Train Delayed By 1 Hour
Snake Travelling With Passengers In Train? Swatantrata Senani Express Travellers Leave Berths, Officials Search Coach; Train Delayed By 1 Hour
Snake Travelling With Passengers In Train? Swatantrata Senani Express Travellers Leave Berths, Officials Search Coach; Train Delayed By 1 Hour
Snake Travelling With Passengers In Train? Swatantrata Senani Express Travellers Leave Berths, Officials Search Coach; Train Delayed By 1 Hour

QUICK LINKS