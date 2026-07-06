Snakebite Victim Carried In Doli Across Four Hills In Andhra’s Polavaram As Ambulance Fails To Reach Remote Village

A young tribal woman from Karman Konda village in Andhra Pradesh’s Polavaram district was rushed to a government health centre after suffering a snakebite, but only after members of her Konda Reddy tribal community carried her for miles in a traditional doli across four hills because no ambulance could reach the remote settlement. The incident has once again exposed the poor state of emergency healthcare in the agency region, where inaccessible terrain and staff shortages continue to delay life-saving treatment during medical emergencies.

Snakebite emergency exposes healthcare gaps in remote tribal belt

As per reports, upon getting news regarding the snakebite, EMT Venkat came to the rescue despite being off duty and reached the location on his bike and facilitated the transfer of the lady to the Primary Health Centre (PHC), Kooturu.

However, the snakebite victim found no doctor at the government health centre on arrival. She was instead treated by the staff nurse on duty, once again highlighting the shortage of medical personnel in the remote agency region.

Snakebite cases in remote villages have exposed similar challenges before

This particular case is just one among many others. According to reports, in July 2024, there was a similar case in which a woman from Odisha’s Malkangiri district had to be taken on a cot for several kilometres by the villagers because the ambulance could not get to the woman’s village because of its remoteness. The woman survived but only after getting treated at a hospital after some time.

In another recent case from Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra, a young farmer passed away due to a snakebite because the family took hours to take the young man to a nearby health centre through forest roads, as per reports.

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