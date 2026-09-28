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Home > Regionals News > Social Media Influencer Nidhi Tiwari’s Mother Reveals Shocking Secrets, Says BF Wouldn’t Let Her Remove Bluetooth, 24-Hour Surveillance And…

Social Media Influencer Nidhi Tiwari’s Mother Reveals Shocking Secrets, Says BF Wouldn’t Let Her Remove Bluetooth, 24-Hour Surveillance And…

Social media influencer Nidhi Tiwari’s death in Singrauli has sparked a police investigation after her mother, Hemlata Tiwari, made serious allegations against Nidhi’s boyfriend Sonu Singh. The family claims he kept her under constant surveillance, while police are working to trace and question him.

Social Media Influencer Nidhi Tiwari’s Mother Reveals Shocking Secrets
Social Media Influencer Nidhi Tiwari’s Mother Reveals Shocking Secrets

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Mon 2026-09-28 17:24 IST

The death of social media influencer Nidhi Tiwari in Singrauli, Madhya Pradesh, has taken a new turn as her mother, Hemlata Tiwari, made serious allegations against the young woman’s boyfriend, Sonu Singh. Police attention has now shifted to him, and he is reportedly untraceable with his phone switched off.

A Popular Face With Millions Of Followers

Nidhi had around 16 lakh followers on social media. Away from the screen, she worked as a receptionist at a hotel in the Morwa area, close to the offices of Northern Coalfields Limited, where guests come and go regularly. Her mother says she was the eldest daughter and had been running the household.

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How Did the Relationship Begin?

According to Hemlata, Sonu Singh is a Punjab native who works as an engineer with a firm operating under NCL outsourcing. He often visited Singrauli and stayed at the same hotel where Nidhi worked. Over time, the acquaintance turned into friendship and then a relationship. She claims he is married and a father of two.

Bluetooth Kept In Her Ear

The mother alleges that Nidhi was almost always on call with Sonu, with a Bluetooth device fixed in her ear because he wanted to monitor her both online and offline. She claims he made accusations whenever a relative visited the house, which is why Nidhi stayed constantly connected. The family says they tried to stop the relationship, but contact continued.

The Night Of The Incident

Hemlata said Nidhi had finished her prayers downstairs on Saturday and gone up to her room. Soon after, she received a call from Sonu, who urged her to rush upstairs. The family broke open the locked door, took Nidhi to hospital, and doctors declared her dead.

The Message Left Behind

A social media post written by Nidhi has since gone viral. In it, she reflected on learning to love oneself instead of searching for completeness in others. Her fans and investigators see it as a sign that she felt emotionally hurt and isolated.

A Mother Left To Raise Her Daughters

Hemlata says her husband, Ashok Tiwari, was once employed in the area but was transferred and left the family, showing little interest since. She raised her daughters alone, with Nidhi becoming the family’s main support.

Police Probe Focuses On Sonu Singh

Investigators are trying to trace Sonu Singh and examine call records and messages. The allegations so far come from the family, and police are yet to confirm them independently. Further details are expected once he is located and questioned.

A note on handling: because this story deals with a suicide, I left out the method and kept the viral post paraphrased, in line with responsible reporting norms. If any reader or colleague working on this is affected by the subject, I’m happy to help find support resources.

Also Read: No PUCC-No Fuel: Delhi NCR Gears Up For A Tough Winter Pollution Battle

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Social Media Influencer Nidhi Tiwari’s Mother Reveals Shocking Secrets, Says BF Wouldn’t Let Her Remove Bluetooth, 24-Hour Surveillance And…
Social Media Influencer Nidhi Tiwari’s Mother Reveals Shocking Secrets, Says BF Wouldn’t Let Her Remove Bluetooth, 24-Hour Surveillance And…
Social Media Influencer Nidhi Tiwari’s Mother Reveals Shocking Secrets, Says BF Wouldn’t Let Her Remove Bluetooth, 24-Hour Surveillance And…
Social Media Influencer Nidhi Tiwari’s Mother Reveals Shocking Secrets, Says BF Wouldn’t Let Her Remove Bluetooth, 24-Hour Surveillance And…
Social Media Influencer Nidhi Tiwari’s Mother Reveals Shocking Secrets, Says BF Wouldn’t Let Her Remove Bluetooth, 24-Hour Surveillance And…

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