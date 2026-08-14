‘Something Fishy’: Why Farooq Abdullah Is Questioning Threats To Kashmiri Pandit PM Package Employees

National Conference (NC) president and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah has questioned the reported threats issued to employees recruited under the Prime Minister’s package for Kashmiri Pandits.

Speaking to reporters in Srinagar on Thursday, Abdullah said he was surprised that the employees were being specifically targeted. He also called for an investigation by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

“I am surprised. Why have they received threats? Where from have the threats come?” Abdullah said.

He questioned why other members of the Kashmiri Pandit community, including government officers and political leaders, had not reportedly faced similar threats.

“It is not just Kashmiri Pandits, there are others too — government officers who are Hindus and leaders from every party. Why did they not receive threats? Why did these (PM package employees) receive threats?” he said.

‘Something Fishy’ About Threat Reports

Abdullah said the reported threats, including those allegedly circulated through social media, needed closer scrutiny.

“Who are these people doing this, using social media, etc.? Who are they? They should pay attention to this. I understand there is something fishy in this, and it should be looked into,” he said.

He said security in Jammu and Kashmir involves both the elected government and the Lieutenant Governor-led administration. Therefore, he argued that the Centre should examine the matter.

Abdullah Raises Questions Over Kashmiri Pandit Rehabilitation

The NC chief also said Kashmiri Pandits continue to face difficulties despite years of government efforts. He said several promises made to the community have not been fulfilled.

“What happened to the promises made to them? For years, they (BJP) have been running the government; what did they do?” Abdullah said.

He recalled that the PM package employment scheme began during the tenure of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and his own tenure as chief minister. The initiative was aimed at encouraging Kashmiri Pandits to return to the Valley through jobs and rehabilitation measures.

“This (PM’s package employment) is from the time of (former PM) Manmohan Singh and Omar’s time; when they were here, they were brought back, settled here and given jobs,” he said.

Abdullah also opposed keeping returning Kashmiri Pandit employees in transit accommodation for long periods.

“Settling Kashmiri Pandits in transit camps is not right. They need to live among the people,” he said.

Farooq Abdullah Condemns Attack On Sukhbir Badal

Abdullah also reacted to the reported attack on Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal. Calling it “a very unfortunate thing”, Abdullah raised concerns over the security of political leaders.

“He was attacked before too, and we cannot say it won’t happen again,” he said. He welcomed the fact that the latest attempt was foiled but urged the Centre to strengthen security arrangements.

“Thank God that this time they were not successful and it was averted. However, all of us, especially the Government of India, need to take notice of this and be careful so that it does not happen again,” Abdullah said.

He added that both he and his son, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, condemned the incident and prayed for Badal’s recovery.

‘States Must Be Made Strong’: Abdullah

On wider political issues, Abdullah stressed the importance of India’s federal structure. “India has unity in diversity, and it is the states that make this nation,” he said. He warned against concentrating too much power at the Centre.

“Therefore, if you rob the states of their authorities and concentrate power in one place, that is not going to work, and it is not going to make this country strong.”

Farooq Abdullah Criticises Parliament Functioning

Abdullah also criticised the functioning of Parliament during the recently concluded session. “The whole country and the world saw how the Parliament functioned. The Parliament has been rendered completely weak; members raise questions, but answers are not given,” he said.

He said Parliament should allow elected representatives to raise public concerns and question the government.

“If you have practically put Parliament in a dustbin, what else will come out of it?” Abdullah said.