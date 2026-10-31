Somnath Temple Non-Veg Ban Back: Gujarat HC Stays Order Lifting Restriction, What Changed In Just 2 Hours?

The Gujarat High Court has restored the ban on the preparation, sale and storage of meat, fish and other non-vegetarian food in areas surrounding the Somnath Temple, staying a single-judge order that had struck down the restriction earlier on Friday. The Division Bench of Acting Chief Justice Manash Ranjan Pathak and Justice Nirzar S Desai granted interim relief to the Gujarat government after it immediately challenged the single-judge verdict, directing that the District Magistrate’s August 10 notification would remain in force until the next hearing.

The legal battle began after restaurant owners operating in the region approached the Gujarat High Court, challenging the restrictions imposed by the District Magistrate. Justice Nisha M Thakore had allowed their petition on October 30, holding that the authorities could regulate the sale and preparation of non-vegetarian food but could not impose a complete prohibition.

Gujarat High Court restores restrictions ahead of festive rush at Somnath

The restrictions were introduced through a notification issued by the District Magistrate on August 10. Before issuing the final notification, the administration had released a preliminary notification on July 10, inviting objections to its proposal to prohibit the preparation, sale and storage of meat, fish and non-vegetarian dishes at shops, restaurants, hotels and roadside stalls in specified areas.

The final notification covered seven specified stretches and areas, including all locations within 500 metres of the Somnath Temple. Following the single-judge’s decision to quash the restrictions, the Gujarat government moved an appeal later that day.

The Division Bench heard the appeal at around 5.30 pm, barely two-and-a-half hours after Justice Thakore pronounced her verdict at around 3 pm. The single-judge judgment had not even been uploaded to the High Court’s website when the State’s appeal came up for hearing.

Gujarat High Court considers devotees’ sentiments during Diwali

Before the Division Bench, Advocate General Kamal Trivedi argued that allowing the sale and consumption of meat, fish and non-vegetarian dishes in the restricted areas during the festive period could hurt devotees’ religious sentiments and create inconvenience and safety concerns around the temple.

The order of the Court was that he submits the following: “In view of the fact that there are going to be holidays in this period, lakhs and lakhs of devotees are expected to visit Somnath Temple and in its adjoining religious premises, and if the assembly in those particular premises is allowed to have meat/fish and non-vegetarian food, it not only affects the sentiments of the devotees and believers of Somnath Temple and in its adjoining religious premises, but also causes annoyance, risk, danger or harm to the concerned premises and its surroundings.”

Further, Trivedi also contended that the single judge was incorrect in setting aside the notification. He cited a number of judgments of the Supreme Court as well as Allahabad and Punjab and Haryana High Courts in favor of the State’s stand that such restrictions are legally permissible.

After considering these arguments, the Gujarat High Court came to the conclusion that a large number of devotees are expected to visit Somnath during the coming holidays of Diwali and Gujarati New Year.

“The Bench directed that ‘taking into consideration the above submission as well as taking into consideration the fact that in view of upcoming festival of Deepavali and Gujarati New Year, many devotees would be visiting Somnath Temple, the Final Notification No. 2243/19 dated 10.08.2026 issued by the District Magistrate, Gir Somnath… would continue in operation till the returnable date and the order passed by the learned Single Judge… in 2026 on this date (30.10.2026) shall remain stayed.'”

Gujarat HC to hear petition by restaurant owners

The restaurant owners had argued before Justice Thakore that the District Magistrate did not have the authority to impose a blanket ban on non-vegetarian food in the specified areas. They maintained that the restrictions interfered with their right to carry on business.

Agreeing with their argument, the single-judge held that the authorities could regulate the preparation, storage and sale of non-vegetarian food but could not completely prohibit these activities. She also rejected the contention that the restriction was necessary to protect the religious sentiments of devotees.

“Hinduism is not monolithic but the choice or ritual of consuming food varies region wise. Thus, consumption of non-vegetarian food cannot be recognised as an essential feature of religious practice but rather a personal choice,” Justice Thakore observed.

She further explained that the power to regulate an activity did not give authorities the power to eliminate it altogether.

“The Courts have time and again distinguished the power to regulate does not mean to completely extinguished. On the contrary, power to regulate implies the continued existence of the activity being regulated,” the judgment stated.

The Gujarat High Court Division Bench has now sought responses from the restaurant owners and directed that the State’s appeal be heard along with a 2018 petition. The August 10 notification will continue to operate until the next hearing, scheduled for November 25.

Advocate General Kamal Trivedi appeared for the State along with Government Pleader GH Virk and Assistant Government Pleaders Dharitri Pancholi and Brijensingh Thakur. Advocate Asarar L Mansuri represented the restaurant owners.

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