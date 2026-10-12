LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > Son Allegedly Kills 75-Year-Old Father After Taunt Over Dog Taking Roti, Villagers Claim He Had Mental Health Issues

Son Allegedly Kills 75-Year-Old Father After Taunt Over Dog Taking Roti, Villagers Claim He Had Mental Health Issues

A dispute over a dog taking roti from a plate allegedly turned deadly in Uttar Pradesh’s Auraiya district. Police say a 75-year-old man died after his son attacked him with a stick following an argument.

Photo: AI
Photo: AI

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Mon 2026-10-12 23:01 IST

A seemingly minor dispute over a piece of roti allegedly turned fatal in Uttar Pradesh’s Auraiya district after a father reportedly taunted his son over a dog taking bread from a food plate. Enraged by the remark, the son allegedly attacked his 75-year-old father with a stick, leaving him fatally injured.

The incident took place around 3 pm on Monday in Nagariya Rajaram village, under the Aherwa Katra police station area. Police arrested the accused, identified as Azad Nayak, following the incident.

You Might Be Interested In

A Six-Year-Old Granddaughter Discovered Her Grandfather’s Injuries

Kanchan Singh Nayak was resting on a cot in the veranda outside his house when the alleged attack took place. According to his daughter-in-law, Kaushalya, she was away grazing goats when her six-year-old daughter, Gunjan, came to inform her that her uncle had struck her grandfather with a stick. Kaushalya rushed home after hearing the news but found Kanchan Singh dead. The incident triggered panic and grief within the family.

How a Dispute Over a Dog Taking Roti Turned Violent

According to Bidhuna Circle Officer P. Puneet Mishra, the dispute began after a dog took roti from a plate. A remark by the elderly father reportedly angered Azad, who allegedly struck him with a stick. Aherwa Katra police station in-charge Gangadas Gautam said Kanchan Singh died shortly after the incident. He suffered bleeding near his ear after being hit with the stick. Police said the lack of timely medical treatment may have contributed to his death.

Family Tragedy Unfolds After the Fatal Attack

Kanchan Singh’s wife had died earlier. He had two sons, Ravi Nayak and Azad Nayak, and three daughters. Ravi, the elder son, works outside the village, while his wife, Kaushalya, lives in the village with their five children. At the time of the incident, most of the children were away attending a family function. Gunjan was the only one who remained at home.

Police Register Case, Await Postmortem Findings

Police registered a case based on a complaint filed by Kaushalya. According to information gathered from relatives and villagers, Azad may have been experiencing mental health difficulties. His wife had reportedly left him. Police said the postmortem report would help establish the precise cause of Kanchan Singh’s death. The investigation is underway.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Son Allegedly Kills 75-Year-Old Father After Taunt Over Dog Taking Roti, Villagers Claim He Had Mental Health Issues
Tags: 75-year-old man deathAherwa Katra newsAuraiya newsdog took rotifather son disputeNagariya Rajaram villageroti dispute turns deadlyson kills fatherUP murder caseUttar Pradesh crime news

RELATED News

He Trusted Them as Friends? Gurugram Auto Driver Found Dead After Alleged Fight During a Drinking Session

Went to Get Medicines for a Friend, But 3 Died in Budaun Bus Crash, Leaving a Fourth Fighting for Life, Here’s What Happened

Wife’s ‘Oscar-Worthy’ Act Couldn’t Fool Police: 10 Years After Love Marriage, She Allegedly Plotted Husband’s Murder With Lover-Cum-Cousin-in-Law

Watch: 58-Year-Old Woman Forced By Nurse To Clean Floor At Bhopal Hospital After Ailing Son Soils It

23-Year-Old Engineering Student Killed By Boyfriend Days Before Her Wedding After She Ends Relationship To Marry Another Man; Accused Arrested

LATEST NEWS

WATCH VIDEO: Josh Hazlewood Stuns Ryan Rickelton Yet Again As Aussies Establish Iron Grip on SA vs AUS 1st Test

Saif Ali Khan Finally Joins Instagram, Follows Only Kareena Kapoor Khan; First Post Is Peak Pataudi

President Murmu Reshuffles Governors in 6 States: Who Gets Tamil Nadu, Keralam, Karnataka and Sikkim?

Formula One Title Scenarios: How Can Kimi Antonelli Win F1 Title at the US GP? Check All Title Permutations, Current Standings

Mohanlal Praises Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 3 As Film Nears Rs 500 Crore Worldwide: ‘Truly Impressed’

IND vs NZ: Why is Rishabh Pant Ruled Out of India A vs New Zealand A Unofficial Tests? Check Details Here

COV vs NEW, Premier League: Check Coventry City vs Newcastle United All You Need To Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing and Where To Watch Live on TV

NSR vs FNF, AFC Champions League Elite: Check Al Nassr vs Neftchi Fergana All You Need To Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing and Where To Watch Live on TV

Jailer 2 Hindi Release Row: Why PVR INOX, Cinepolis May Skip Rajinikanth’s Film Over OTT Window

Sanjay Dutt Praises 21-Year-Old Producer Behind Rs 435 Crore Hanuman Ansh; Her Journey From UK To Bollywood

Son Allegedly Kills 75-Year-Old Father After Taunt Over Dog Taking Roti, Villagers Claim He Had Mental Health Issues

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Son Allegedly Kills 75-Year-Old Father After Taunt Over Dog Taking Roti, Villagers Claim He Had Mental Health Issues

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Son Allegedly Kills 75-Year-Old Father After Taunt Over Dog Taking Roti, Villagers Claim He Had Mental Health Issues
Son Allegedly Kills 75-Year-Old Father After Taunt Over Dog Taking Roti, Villagers Claim He Had Mental Health Issues
Son Allegedly Kills 75-Year-Old Father After Taunt Over Dog Taking Roti, Villagers Claim He Had Mental Health Issues
Son Allegedly Kills 75-Year-Old Father After Taunt Over Dog Taking Roti, Villagers Claim He Had Mental Health Issues
Son Allegedly Kills 75-Year-Old Father After Taunt Over Dog Taking Roti, Villagers Claim He Had Mental Health Issues

QUICK LINKS