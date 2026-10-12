Son Allegedly Kills 75-Year-Old Father After Taunt Over Dog Taking Roti, Villagers Claim He Had Mental Health Issues

A seemingly minor dispute over a piece of roti allegedly turned fatal in Uttar Pradesh’s Auraiya district after a father reportedly taunted his son over a dog taking bread from a food plate. Enraged by the remark, the son allegedly attacked his 75-year-old father with a stick, leaving him fatally injured.

The incident took place around 3 pm on Monday in Nagariya Rajaram village, under the Aherwa Katra police station area. Police arrested the accused, identified as Azad Nayak, following the incident.

A Six-Year-Old Granddaughter Discovered Her Grandfather’s Injuries

Kanchan Singh Nayak was resting on a cot in the veranda outside his house when the alleged attack took place. According to his daughter-in-law, Kaushalya, she was away grazing goats when her six-year-old daughter, Gunjan, came to inform her that her uncle had struck her grandfather with a stick. Kaushalya rushed home after hearing the news but found Kanchan Singh dead. The incident triggered panic and grief within the family.

How a Dispute Over a Dog Taking Roti Turned Violent

According to Bidhuna Circle Officer P. Puneet Mishra, the dispute began after a dog took roti from a plate. A remark by the elderly father reportedly angered Azad, who allegedly struck him with a stick. Aherwa Katra police station in-charge Gangadas Gautam said Kanchan Singh died shortly after the incident. He suffered bleeding near his ear after being hit with the stick. Police said the lack of timely medical treatment may have contributed to his death.

Family Tragedy Unfolds After the Fatal Attack

Kanchan Singh’s wife had died earlier. He had two sons, Ravi Nayak and Azad Nayak, and three daughters. Ravi, the elder son, works outside the village, while his wife, Kaushalya, lives in the village with their five children. At the time of the incident, most of the children were away attending a family function. Gunjan was the only one who remained at home.

Police Register Case, Await Postmortem Findings

Police registered a case based on a complaint filed by Kaushalya. According to information gathered from relatives and villagers, Azad may have been experiencing mental health difficulties. His wife had reportedly left him. Police said the postmortem report would help establish the precise cause of Kanchan Singh’s death. The investigation is underway.