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Home > Regionals News > Son Arrested In Jamui Groping Case, Father Caught For 2003 Double Murder After Hiding For 23 Years: How Police Found Him

Son Arrested In Jamui Groping Case, Father Caught For 2003 Double Murder After Hiding For 23 Years: How Police Found Him

Jamui groping case: Police arrest accused Nandan Yadav’s father Ganori Yadav in a 2003 double-murder case after tracing his criminal past.

Jamui groping accused’s father held in 2003 double murder case
Jamui groping accused’s father held in 2003 double murder case

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Thu 2026-09-24 07:57 IST

Police investigating the Jamui groping case have arrested Ganori Yadav, the father of accused Nandan Yadav, after discovering that he was wanted in a 2003 double-murder case. Ganori had been on the run for more than two decades. His arrest came after police checked Nandan’s antecedents following his arrest in the case involving a Class 10 student and his minor friend.

Jamui probe uncovers a 2003 double-murder case

Reports say that according to the investigation, DP Yadav and Pune Yadav were murdered on April 3, 2003, in Pratappur village over a business dispute. The victims’ mother had named Ganori Yadav as an accused in the case. Police arrested him and sent him to judicial custody.

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Nandan was arrested after he allegedly assaulted a Class 10 boy and groped his minor friend on a road in Jamui. He was later shot in the leg when police foiled his attempt to escape custody during an encounter.

Jamui case sees five arrests, two minors detained

According to reports, five people have been arrested in connection with the groping of the Class 10 student, while two minors have also been detained. During a court appearance, accused Hareram Yadav was slapped by a lawyer.

“Before being lawyers, we are human beings… This incident has brought disrepute to Jamui, so I slapped him,” the lawyer said.

Jamui locals recall earlier complaints of harassment

As per sources quoted by NDTV, the accused used to harass women visiting the area. Aman, a resident of Madwa village, said, “Anti-social elements from the surrounding villages gather near Madwa mountain. Just six months ago, a boy was assaulted by these same anti-social elements. The boy had come to visit the mountain with his friend.”

Jamui had seen another sexual violence case in June

In June, a video showing sexual violence against a girl in Jamui went viral. Two men from her village allegedly kidnapped her, subjected her to sexual violence and circulated a video of the incident on social media. The accused were arrested but were later released on bail.

Also Read: “Pura Jamui Sharmsaar Hai”: Lawyer Slaps Hareram, Accused of Molesting Minor In Bihar    

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Son Arrested In Jamui Groping Case, Father Caught For 2003 Double Murder After Hiding For 23 Years: How Police Found Him
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Son Arrested In Jamui Groping Case, Father Caught For 2003 Double Murder After Hiding For 23 Years: How Police Found Him
Son Arrested In Jamui Groping Case, Father Caught For 2003 Double Murder After Hiding For 23 Years: How Police Found Him
Son Arrested In Jamui Groping Case, Father Caught For 2003 Double Murder After Hiding For 23 Years: How Police Found Him
Son Arrested In Jamui Groping Case, Father Caught For 2003 Double Murder After Hiding For 23 Years: How Police Found Him
Son Arrested In Jamui Groping Case, Father Caught For 2003 Double Murder After Hiding For 23 Years: How Police Found Him

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