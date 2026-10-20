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Home > Regionals News > Son Of Farmer, Wanted To Qualify UPSC Found Hanging in Delhi Hostel; Suicide Note Recovered ‘I Wasn’t Feeling….’

Son Of Farmer, Wanted To Qualify UPSC Found Hanging in Delhi Hostel; Suicide Note Recovered ‘I Wasn’t Feeling….’

A 25-year-old UPSC aspirant from Andhra Pradesh was found dead in his locked rented flat in Delhi’s Old Rajinder Nagar, with a suicide note reportedly referring to study-related depression.

25-Year-Old UPSC Aspirant Found Dead In Delhi Flat (Image: Representative photo)
25-Year-Old UPSC Aspirant Found Dead In Delhi Flat (Image: Representative photo)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Tue 2026-10-20 10:28 IST

A 25-year-old UPSC aspirant from Andhra Pradesh was allegedly found dead inside his locked rented flat in Delhi’s Old Rajinder Nagar on Monday, with a suicide note reportedly referring to depression linked to his studies. Police said the young man had been preparing for the civil services examination for two years and had recently shifted from coaching classes to self-study. Investigators have not found any signs of foul play so far, and further investigation is underway.

What police found during the UPSC aspirant’s investigation

Reportedly, a police control room (PCR) call was received at 2.38 pm on Monday about a suspected suicide by hanging at a house in Old Rajinder Nagar. A police team reached the spot and found the UPSC aspirant hanging inside the locked flat, a senior police officer said.

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The body was taken for medico-legal formalities. Preliminary investigation has not revealed any foul play, police said, adding that further investigation is underway.

Suicide note recovered from the UPSC aspirant’s flat

As per reports, investigators recovered a note from the flat that reportedly referred to depression related to studies. “The note stated that he wanted to feel motivated but wasn’t feeling so. He said he doesn’t hold anyone responsible,” the officer said.

According to police, the UPSC aspirant had attended coaching classes at a centre in Delhi until July. He later switched to self-study while continuing his civil services preparation.

UPSC aspirant had lived with a roommate from Lucknow

Reports say that the deceased had been sharing the flat with a roommate from Lucknow, who left for his hometown on October 11. The roommate told investigators that the aspirant was an introvert and had been preparing for the UPSC examination for the past two years, officers said.

The young man belonged to a farming family in Andhra Pradesh. His father is a farmer, his mother is a homemaker, and his elder sister is married, the officer said.

Old Rajinder Nagar remains a major UPSC preparation hub

Old Rajinder Nagar is one of Delhi’s prominent centres for UPSC preparation, attracting students from across the country for civil services examinations. While many aspirants attend coaching classes, others turn to self-study after completing formal courses.

Also Read: Watch: High-Speed Brezza Kills 1, Injures 12 In Huge Accident; Car Crashes Into Auto Rickshaw And 3 Bikes, Angry Mob Sets Car On Fire    

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Son Of Farmer, Wanted To Qualify UPSC Found Hanging in Delhi Hostel; Suicide Note Recovered ‘I Wasn’t Feeling….’
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Son Of Farmer, Wanted To Qualify UPSC Found Hanging in Delhi Hostel; Suicide Note Recovered ‘I Wasn’t Feeling….’

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Son Of Farmer, Wanted To Qualify UPSC Found Hanging in Delhi Hostel; Suicide Note Recovered ‘I Wasn’t Feeling….’
Son Of Farmer, Wanted To Qualify UPSC Found Hanging in Delhi Hostel; Suicide Note Recovered ‘I Wasn’t Feeling….’
Son Of Farmer, Wanted To Qualify UPSC Found Hanging in Delhi Hostel; Suicide Note Recovered ‘I Wasn’t Feeling….’
Son Of Farmer, Wanted To Qualify UPSC Found Hanging in Delhi Hostel; Suicide Note Recovered ‘I Wasn’t Feeling….’
Son Of Farmer, Wanted To Qualify UPSC Found Hanging in Delhi Hostel; Suicide Note Recovered ‘I Wasn’t Feeling….’

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