Son Returns Home With Ailing Father, Finds Mother Missing With Brother-in-Law, Then Discovers Grandparents’ Precious Ancestral Jewellery Has Vanished

A shocking family dispute has come to light in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao district. A young man has accused his mother of leaving his ailing father at home and fleeing with his brother-in-law. He has also alleged that several pieces of ancestral jewellery kept inside the house have gone missing. The incident reportedly took place in the Ajgain police station area. The complainant, Bindalal, has approached the Superintendent of Police (SP), demanding an investigation, recovery of the missing jewellery and action against those responsible.

Unnao Man Accuses Mother of Leaving Ailing Father

Bindalal, a resident of Oharapur Kodia village, submitted a complaint to the SP. He alleged that his mother, Chandravati, had developed a close relationship with his brother-in-law, Mishrilal, over the years. According to his complaint, his sister Rajkumari was murdered by her husband, Mishrilal, around 15 years ago. At that time, her children were very young. Bindalal claims his mother did not file a police case following the incident.

He further alleged that his father had opposed the growing closeness between Chandravati and Mishrilal. This reportedly led to frequent disputes within the family.

Ancestral Jewellery Missing From House

Bindalal also raised concerns over a recent land transfer and missing family jewellery. He alleged that on September 14, 2026, his mother transferred 10 biswa of land in the name of her grandson, Ankit. On November 2, Bindalal went with his father to the Hasanaganj registrar’s office to obtain a copy of the land registration documents. However, when they returned home, they found Chandravati missing.

He then checked a room in the house and allegedly discovered that a pit dug inside the floor, where ancestral jewellery belonging to his grandparents had been kept, was empty.

Son Approaches Unnao SP for Police Action

Bindalal claimed that he had submitted complaints at Ajgain and Sohramau police stations on November 2, but no action was taken. On November 5, he approached the SP again and submitted another written complaint. He has demanded that the missing ancestral jewellery be recovered and appropriate action be taken against the accused. The allegations are yet to be independently verified, and further details about the police investigation are awaited.