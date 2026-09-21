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Home > Regionals News > Son Searches for Father’s Killer After Faridabad Hit-and-Run, No Arrest Despite 25,000 CCTV Cameras

Son Searches for Father’s Killer After Faridabad Hit-and-Run, No Arrest Despite 25,000 CCTV Cameras

Faridabad hit-and-run victim Lakshmi Narayan Jhanwar’s family seeks justice as police investigation continues with no arrests made so far.

Speeding car kills Faridabad man, no arrest nearly a month later
Speeding car kills Faridabad man, no arrest nearly a month later

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Mon 2026-09-21 08:09 IST

Lakshmi Narayan Jhanwar was killed in a hit-and-run in Faridabad on the night of August 27, and his family is now questioning the pace of the police investigation after no arrests were made nearly a month later. Jhanwar was walking home from a temple around 8.35 pm when a speeding car hit and ran him over, about 100 metres from his house. The driver fled without stopping.

Reportedly, His daughter later filed a complaint, following which an FIR was registered at Surajkund Police Station. Jhanwar’s son Amit, who works at Facebook, said CCTV footage shows the car was travelling at such a high speed that his father had no chance to move out of its path.

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Faridabad family seeks a deeper probe into crash

As per reports, Amit has called for a thorough investigation and strict action against those responsible, saying this is the only way his father can get justice. He has also questioned whether the sections in the FIR are sufficient or whether the circumstances require additional charges.

He has urged Faridabad Police to identify everyone who was inside the car. Amit pointed to the city’s nearly 25,000 smart cameras, saying they could help investigators trace the people in the vehicle.

Faridabad police check driver’s role and evidence

Amit has also sought an investigation into the driver’s identity and role, including checks on whether the driver was using a phone or was under the influence of alcohol when the crash happened.

According to Faridabad Police, an FIR was registered on August 28 under Sections 106 and 281. As per NDTV police said that a man named Brijesh, a resident of Mevla Maharajpur, was called for questioning on September 3 as part of the investigation.

Faridabad case continues with vehicle seized

Reports say that no arrests have been made so far. Police have seized the vehicle involved and said the investigation is continuing with the help of CCTV footage and other evidence.

Also Read: Caught On Cam: 4-5 People Sent Flying By Speeding Car In Greater Noida, Driver Flees; School Girl Run Over  

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Son Searches for Father’s Killer After Faridabad Hit-and-Run, No Arrest Despite 25,000 CCTV Cameras
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Son Searches for Father’s Killer After Faridabad Hit-and-Run, No Arrest Despite 25,000 CCTV Cameras

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Son Searches for Father’s Killer After Faridabad Hit-and-Run, No Arrest Despite 25,000 CCTV Cameras

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Son Searches for Father’s Killer After Faridabad Hit-and-Run, No Arrest Despite 25,000 CCTV Cameras
Son Searches for Father’s Killer After Faridabad Hit-and-Run, No Arrest Despite 25,000 CCTV Cameras
Son Searches for Father’s Killer After Faridabad Hit-and-Run, No Arrest Despite 25,000 CCTV Cameras
Son Searches for Father’s Killer After Faridabad Hit-and-Run, No Arrest Despite 25,000 CCTV Cameras
Son Searches for Father’s Killer After Faridabad Hit-and-Run, No Arrest Despite 25,000 CCTV Cameras

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