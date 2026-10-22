Son Sets Mother on Fire Pouring Diesel, She Dies During Treatment in Jammu’s Udhampur

In a shocking incident reported from Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir, a youth set his stepmother on fire by pouring diesel on her. The 40-year-old woman, who suffered over 70 per cent burn injuries in the incident, died at Jammu’s GMC hospital. The accused has been taken into custody. Police said they are investigating the case.

The deceased has been identified as Sushma Devi, wife of Keshav Verma and a resident of Housing Colony in Udhampur.

According to the reports, the incident took place on Wednesday evening when the accused identified as Moksh Verma, allegedly poured diesel on the woman and set her on fire. She suffered severe burn injuries in the incident.

Following the horrific incident, Sushma Devi was rushed to the District Hospital in Udhampur. In view of her critical condition, doctors provided initial treatment and later referred her to Government Medical College (GMC) in Jammu for advanced medical care.

The woman had suffered over 70 per cent burn injuries on her body. The woman succumbed to her injuries during treatment despite the doctors’ efforts to save her. After the incident, police have taken the accused into custody. A probe is underway to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and determine the motive behind the murder.