Son Was In The Room As Father, Mother And 20-Year-Old Sister Consumed Poison; What Happened Next?

A family of three died after allegedly consuming a poisonous substance at their home in Rajasthan’s Ajmer district. The deceased were a 59-year-old man, his 52-year-old wife and their 20-year-old daughter.

The incident took place in the Garhi Maliyan area on Saturday. Police identified the deceased as Ashok Sharma, his wife Indira Sharma and their daughter Diksha Sharma. The circumstances surrounding the deaths are still being investigated.

Family Allegedly Consumed Celphos Mixed In Water

According to police, the three allegedly consumed Celphos tablets mixed with water. Their condition reportedly worsened soon after. They were rushed to Jawaharlal Nehru Hospital in Ajmer. However, doctors declared all three dead.

Adarsh Nagar SHO Om Prakash Meena reached the spot with a police team after receiving information about the incident. An investigation was then launched. Police are now trying to establish what happened inside the house before the family consumed the poisonous substance.

Son Was Present In The House

Police said Ashok Sharma’s son, Gaurav, was present in the room when the incident took place. Gaurav had reportedly come to Ajmer from Jaipur around two days earlier. His wife was staying at her parents’ home at the time.

Ashok Sharma worked as a furniture dealer. Police are questioning relatives and local residents to understand the family’s circumstances before the deaths.

Debt Angle Emerges, But Police Yet To Confirm

A possible financial angle has emerged during the initial inquiry. Neighbours reportedly told police that the family was under heavy debt. Police also said Ashok Sharma had called relatives and informed them about his suicide.

However, the exact reason behind the deaths has not been established yet. The reported debt angle remains part of the investigation and has not been confirmed as the cause.

The bodies have been kept at the hospital mortuary for post-mortem examinations. Police said the circumstances will become clearer after the post-mortem and further questioning. The investigation is continuing.