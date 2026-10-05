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Home > Regionals News > Son Watches ‘Drishyam 3’, Travels 2,000 Km to Kill Father and Flees to Surat- How Did One Phone Call Expose His Murder Plan?

Son Watches ‘Drishyam 3’, Travels 2,000 Km to Kill Father and Flees to Surat- How Did One Phone Call Expose His Murder Plan?

A son allegedly watched Drishyam 3, travelled 2,000 km from Surat to Samastipur, killed his father and fled, but one phone call helped police crack the murder plan.

Son Watches Drishyam 3, Kills Father; One Call Exposes Plan (Image: X)
Son Watches Drishyam 3, Kills Father; One Call Exposes Plan (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Mon 2026-10-05 09:18 IST

A 26-year-old man allegedly watched Drishyam 3 in Surat, travelled nearly 2,000 kilometres to his village in Bihar’s Samastipur, switched off his phone and hacked his sleeping father to death with an axe. He then began his journey back to Surat, apparently believing he had avoided leaving a digital trail. But a brief phone call to his wife from Patori railway station gave police the clue they needed to trace and arrest him.

Reportedly, the murder took place late on July 26 in Darwa village. The victim, 50-year-old Raghuveer Sahni, was sleeping outside his house when his son Shiv Shankar allegedly attacked him repeatedly with an axe. Police said Shiv Shankar had a strained relationship with his father, with repeated arguments over family land also forming part of the dispute.

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Drishyam 3 allegedly gave son the idea to hide his trail

Police said Shiv Shankar lived and worked in Surat with his wife. He had also accused his father of abusing him and his wife. The father and son had quarrelled several times over the sale of family land.

As per reports, before travelling to Bihar, Shiv Shankar watched Drishyam 3 at a theatre in Surat. Investigators said he drew inspiration from the film’s focus on creating a misleading timeline and avoiding a digital trail before allegedly deciding to kill his father. He switched off his mobile phone before beginning the journey.

The film, starring Ajay Devgn, is a remake of the Malayalam original and follows Vijay Salgaonkar as he tries to protect his family after a killing by constructing an alibi, manipulating the timeline and misleading investigators with seemingly ordinary details.

Drishyam 3 plan takes Shiv Shankar from Surat to Samastipur

According to reports, police said Shiv Shankar first reached Patna and then travelled to Hajipur. He boarded a train there and got off at Patori station in the evening. From the station, he took an autorickshaw and then walked around four kilometres to reach his village.

He arrived around midnight and entered his house through the back door. Police said he picked up an axe kept inside the house and attacked Raghuveer, who was sleeping at the entrance. The 50-year-old died from his injuries. Shiv Shankar allegedly left the axe behind and headed back towards Patori railway station.

Drishyam 3-inspired plan cracks after one phone call

Reports say that the plan began falling apart at Patori. After keeping his phone switched off during the journey, Shiv Shankar turned it on at the railway station and called his wife before switching it off again. That short burst of phone activity became a crucial lead.

Police had already grown suspicious because Shiv Shankar did not attend his father’s funeral. Technical surveillance showed his phone near Patori on the day of the murder and then in Surat about 36 hours later. Investigators also checked his call records and found the conversation with his wife.

Drishyam 3 clue helps police trace accused to Surat

Reportedly, police traced Shiv Shankar to Surat and arrested him. Patori DSP BK Meghavi said his phone activity at the station helped investigators move forward with the case.

A forensic science laboratory team examined the crime scene, while Raghuveer’s body was sent for post-mortem and evidence was collected from the house. Police said the forensic investigation suggested the killer was likely known to the victim, helping narrow their focus.

During questioning, Shiv Shankar allegedly admitted that he planned the murder after watching Drishyam 3. He was subsequently sent to jail, police said.

Also Read: Schoolgirl Was Cycling Home When 6 Minors Stopped Her, Molested Her And Forcefully Applied ‘Sindoor’ In Bihar; What Exactly Happened?    

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Son Watches ‘Drishyam 3’, Travels 2,000 Km to Kill Father and Flees to Surat- How Did One Phone Call Expose His Murder Plan?
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Son Watches ‘Drishyam 3’, Travels 2,000 Km to Kill Father and Flees to Surat- How Did One Phone Call Expose His Murder Plan?

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Son Watches ‘Drishyam 3’, Travels 2,000 Km to Kill Father and Flees to Surat- How Did One Phone Call Expose His Murder Plan?

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Son Watches ‘Drishyam 3’, Travels 2,000 Km to Kill Father and Flees to Surat- How Did One Phone Call Expose His Murder Plan?
Son Watches ‘Drishyam 3’, Travels 2,000 Km to Kill Father and Flees to Surat- How Did One Phone Call Expose His Murder Plan?
Son Watches ‘Drishyam 3’, Travels 2,000 Km to Kill Father and Flees to Surat- How Did One Phone Call Expose His Murder Plan?
Son Watches ‘Drishyam 3’, Travels 2,000 Km to Kill Father and Flees to Surat- How Did One Phone Call Expose His Murder Plan?
Son Watches ‘Drishyam 3’, Travels 2,000 Km to Kill Father and Flees to Surat- How Did One Phone Call Expose His Murder Plan?

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