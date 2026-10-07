Sonakshi Sinha, Shahid Kapoor’s Driver Switched Cars For Momos, Then Came Tukaram Mundhe’s Crackdown

On Monday, the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA), led by Tukaram Mundhe, suspended the licences of eight more eateries in Mumbai. It was part of an intense drive being run during the festival season.

Among the outlets was one of the city’s best-known momo shops: the original Andheri West branch of Suraj Lama Momos, in Versova.

A 14-Year-Old Leaves The Hills

The story of the man behind the name begins far from Mumbai. Suraj Lama left his village of Mirik, in Darjeeling, at 14 to look for work. He took a few odd jobs, and then found his calling behind the wheel.

Twenty-Five Years As A Celebrity Driver

Suraj became a celebrity driver and stayed in the job for 25 years. His passengers included actors Sonakshi Sinha and Shahid Kapoor, and he also drove for major production banners such as Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.

He has said he treated the people he worked with as family. But in an interview with The Indian Express a couple of years ago, he recalled that he was sometimes not seen as an equal, and that it bothered him.

The Day A Child Waited

One incident stayed with him. He had driven an actor to a set, where a child had been waiting a long time for a photograph with the star. Suraj passed on the child’s wish, and the actor refused. He did not feel good about it, he said, and he counted it as the final push.

The Gamble Of 2017

By 2017, app-based cab services such as Ola and Uber were reshaping the business of driving, and Suraj decided to pivot to momos. He had even let Sonakshi Sinha and her family taste his momos, and they liked them.

He quit his job, sold his motorbike and bought a bicycle to start a pop-up shop. His wife, Vijayata, who worked as a cook for singer KK’s household, quit her own job to join him.

It was a real risk. Both of them were earning about Rs. 30,000 a month, spending half on running the home and saving the rest. He has admitted that the gamble could have gone the other way.

Pedalling Through Andheri West

Momos were not as easy to find in Mumbai then as in North India, which gave him a head start. He cycled through parts of Andheri West selling vegetarian and non-vegetarian momos, and demand grew quickly. Once he was selling momos, the couple were soon making about Rs. 700 a day.

That demand pushed him to open a roadside eatery in Versova. He has recalled that the owner of the space first doubted he could afford the lease, and later approached him.

A Recipe From His Mother’s Kitchen

Suraj has said the secret to his recipe is simple. In a 2017 Mid-Day interview, he said his momos were “just like my mother’s,” and that he used no preservatives or artificial colouring.

He later expanded to Malad and Kandivali, but did not move to cities such as Pune, Nashik or Gujarat.

A Central Kitchen Run By His Wife

By 2024, Suraj said the business had a central kitchen in Mumbai, run entirely by his wife, with 25 staff making about 16,000 momos a day. The momos are cooked about 90 percent of the way before going out to each outlet, whether company-run or franchised. He said he would not expand to another city until he could repeat that system there.

The Irony

For a man who has stressed quality, the FDA action is a sharp turn. The authority reportedly found lapses in how food was handled and stored, as well as in sanitation, cleanliness and safeguards meant to prevent contamination.

It described the violations as “serious enough” to call for swift action under the applicable food safety guidelines.

What Happens Next?

Will Suraj Lama Momos respond to the FDA’s findings? How long will the suspension last, and what must the outlet fix to reopen? Will other branches or franchise outlets face inspection? And will customers who built a habit around the brand keep faith in it? The answers will unfold as the drive continues.

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