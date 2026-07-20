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Home > Regionals News > ‘Sorry, Papa, I Tried’: Kanpur BTech Gold Medallist Takes His Own Life After Nearly 50 Government Job Attempts

‘Sorry, Papa, I Tried’: Kanpur BTech Gold Medallist Takes His Own Life After Nearly 50 Government Job Attempts

A 23-year-old Kanpur BTech gold medallist died by suicide, leaving a note apologising to his father after nearly 50 unsuccessful government job attempts.

Kanpur B.Tech gold medalist kills himself after failing to secure a govt job (Image: X)
Kanpur B.Tech gold medalist kills himself after failing to secure a govt job (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Mon 2026-07-20 18:18 IST

A 23-year-old BTech gold medallist from Kanpur was found dead at his home, with police recovering a five-line handwritten note in which he apologised to his father for failing to secure a government job. The deceased, Anand Kumar, had graduated in Electrical Engineering from Pranveer Singh Institute of Technology (PSIT), Kanpur, where he topped the 2024 batch and secured the third rank in Uttar Pradesh. He had also received a gold medal from Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel.

Reportedly, his family had travelled to Bihar to finalise his elder brother’s marriage. The incident came to light after the househelp alerted neighbours and police when Anand did not respond despite repeated knocks.

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As per reports, police said the note read: “Sorry, Papa, I tried nearly 50 times to get a government job, but I couldn’t succeed. Please forgive me.” Investigators recovered the note from the Kanpur home during their inquiry.

According to his father Rajkumar, Anand completed a one-year apprenticeship with Power Grid after graduating before preparing for competitive examinations.

Kanpur family says months of stress followed unsuccessful recruitment exams

Reports say that Rajkumar, a retired employee of a civil engineering and infrastructure company, said, “He appeared for recruitment examinations conducted by the railways, SSC (Staff Selection Commission), banks and the education department but could not succeed. He had been under severe stress for the past several months.”

Police are continuing their inquiry into the Kanpur case while speaking to family members and examining the circumstances surrounding Anand Kumar’s death.

(If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide or overwhelming distress, reaching out to a trusted person or a mental health professional can help. Support is available, and you do not have to face it alone.)

Helplines

AASRA  – 9820466726 

Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health – 9999666555 

Parivarthan Counselling Helpline- 7676602602

Lifeline Foundation- 9088030303

Parivarthan Counselling Helpline- 7676602602

Also Read: Bihar Girl Received Death Threat a Day Ago, Then Shot Dead on Her Way to School: Here’s What Police Found 

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‘Sorry, Papa, I Tried’: Kanpur BTech Gold Medallist Takes His Own Life After Nearly 50 Government Job Attempts
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‘Sorry, Papa, I Tried’: Kanpur BTech Gold Medallist Takes His Own Life After Nearly 50 Government Job Attempts
‘Sorry, Papa, I Tried’: Kanpur BTech Gold Medallist Takes His Own Life After Nearly 50 Government Job Attempts
‘Sorry, Papa, I Tried’: Kanpur BTech Gold Medallist Takes His Own Life After Nearly 50 Government Job Attempts
‘Sorry, Papa, I Tried’: Kanpur BTech Gold Medallist Takes His Own Life After Nearly 50 Government Job Attempts

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