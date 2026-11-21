The Supreme Court has ruled that an accidental gunshot injury suffered by an Army personnel from his own service weapon while on operational duty can be treated as a Battle Casualty, making him eligible for the enhanced War Injury Element of pension. The Court said that an injury cannot automatically be called self-inflicted simply because the bullet came from the soldier’s own gun. It clarified that the exclusion for self-inflicted injuries does not apply to every accidental discharge involving a serviceman’s weapon.

A bench of Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Nongmeikapam Kotiswar Singh allowed an appeal filed by a retired Army Subedar Major and overturned an Armed Forces Tribunal (AFT) order that had denied him the enhanced pension benefit.

Supreme Court examines Army officer’s gunshot injury during Operation Rakshak

The appellant was injured on August 7, 2002, while performing operational duty in Jammu and Kashmir during Operation Rakshak. His loaded service weapon accidentally discharged, with the bullet passing through his left thigh and damaging his femoral vein.

The Release Medical Board assessed his disability at 40 per cent for life and confirmed that the injury was attributable to military service. However, the Army granted him only the ordinary Disability Element of pension instead of the enhanced War Injury Element.

The reason for rejecting his claim was that the competent authority, MP-5, had not yet issued final Battle Casualty approval. He was not listed in the concerned computerized database either. Supreme Court has held that these reasons were not sufficient enough to disentitle him to the benefit.

Supreme Court depends upon records to prove Battle Casualty

In this case decided by Justice Kotiswar Singh, Supreme Court has depended upon the Part II Order No. BC-59, in which the occurrence had been recorded at that point of time under the caption “Battle Casualty Wound OP Rakshak OP Parakram”.

Supreme Court has also taken into account Battle Casualty Certificate given by Signals Records and also the medical authorities’ determination that it was a grievous injury.

The Supreme Court has made a reference to Paragraph 69 of Army Order 1/2003/MP in which two requirements have been given to classify the injury as a Battle Casualty; one is that it should occur in the prescribed operational circumstances and other is that it should be grievous in nature.

Supreme Court explains why accidental firing is not self-inflicted

Rejecting the argument that the injury was self-inflicted because the bullet came from the appellant’s own weapon, the Court observed, “The source of the bullet cannot, by itself, determine whether the wound was self-inflicted.”

It explained that accidental firing could happen due to an impact, a fall, snagging of the trigger, inadvertent pressure on the trigger or a mechanical defect. Such incidents are different from injuries deliberately caused by the person himself.

The Supreme Court also rejected the Union government’s reliance on the absence of original Army records. The records had been destroyed in the 2014 floods while they were in official custody.

“The absence of the appellant’s name from a subsequently created digital database is merely the absence of further corroboration, but it is not affirmative evidence capable of disproving the contemporaneous and signed official records that have survived,” the Court said.

Supreme Court orders enhanced pension and arrears within three months

Setting aside the AFT’s decision, the Supreme Court directed the Union government to grant the retired officer the War Injury Element from his date of retirement, after adjusting the Disability Element already paid to him.

It further ordered the authorities to issue a revised Pension Payment Order (PPO) and clear the applicable arrears within three months.

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