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Home > Regionals News > South India Weather Updates: IMD Issues Rain Alert for Chennai, Bengaluru & Coastal Regions; Check the Latest Forecast

South India Weather Updates: IMD Issues Rain Alert for Chennai, Bengaluru & Coastal Regions; Check the Latest Forecast

IMD predicts light rainfall across coastal Tamil Nadu, Bengaluru and Kerala as weather conditions shift. Check the latest city-wise forecast, rain alerts and updates for South India.

South India Weather Updates: IMD Issues Rain Alert for Chennai, Bengaluru & Coastal Regions; Check the Latest Forecast

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Fri 2026-07-24 10:27 IST

The IMD has forecast mixed weather forecast in southern India, with light showers occurring in some areas of coastal Tamil Nadu even as there is an increase in temperatures in several parts.
 
As per the most recent prediction made by the Regional Meteorological Centre, light showers are likely to occur in some coastal districts of southern Tamil Nadu for the next three days. Throughout these dates, the weather activity is expected to remain low, and only one or two areas might receive showers.
 
On the other hand, moderate showers are expected in some districts which are closer to the Western Ghats, and this will provide some respite from the dry weather and hot climate. However, weather experts have warned that the showers are unlikely to stall the ongoing warming trend in Tamil Nadu.
 
The IMD has predicted an increase of about 3 degrees Celsius in maximum temperatures in some parts of Tamil Nadu, suggesting the onset of summer.
 

Chennai Weather Update: Cloudy Skies, Thunderstorm Possibility

The weather in Chennai is going to be cloudy in the upcoming days, and there could also be moderate rainfall or thunderstorms in some regions.
 
The weather in Chennai will be between 28-degree Celsius and 38-degree Celsius. Moreover, there could be thunderstorms along with lightning, and citizens have been advised to keep themselves vigilant during any kind of sudden change in the weather.
 
Although there are possibilities of rainfall, the weather in Chennai is expected to be humid and hot with temperatures higher than normal.

Bengaluru Weather Forecast: Overcast Weather With Rainfall Chance

The weather in Bengaluru is expected to be cloudy, with the chance of some rainfall. The temperature will be around 22°C to 29°C. There is an expectation of humidity between 55% and 80%, and no weather warning is expected in Bengaluru.
 

Thiruvananthapuram Weather: Rain and Thunderstorms Expected

The weather will be mostly cloudy but with only a few showers or even thundershowers in the region. The minimum temperature will remain at 25°C, while the maximum temperature can be around 33°C. A high level of humidity ranging from 75% to 85% could be observed in the city. There has been no major forecast or warning issued by the weather authorities concerning Thiruvananthapuram, which is the capital of Kerala.
 

IMD Advisory: Be Hydrated as Summer Heat Increases

According to the advice of weather authorities, people residing in the southern part of the country should adopt certain measures. Since the temperatures are increasing slowly, people should ensure that they remain hydrated.
 
Senior citizens and children are at risk of contracting any disease due to excessive heat. While occasional showers in some parts of the state may provide relief from excessive heat, the weather pattern indicates a gradual increase in temperature in South India.
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South India Weather Updates: IMD Issues Rain Alert for Chennai, Bengaluru & Coastal Regions; Check the Latest Forecast
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South India Weather Updates: IMD Issues Rain Alert for Chennai, Bengaluru & Coastal Regions; Check the Latest Forecast

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South India Weather Updates: IMD Issues Rain Alert for Chennai, Bengaluru & Coastal Regions; Check the Latest Forecast
South India Weather Updates: IMD Issues Rain Alert for Chennai, Bengaluru & Coastal Regions; Check the Latest Forecast
South India Weather Updates: IMD Issues Rain Alert for Chennai, Bengaluru & Coastal Regions; Check the Latest Forecast
South India Weather Updates: IMD Issues Rain Alert for Chennai, Bengaluru & Coastal Regions; Check the Latest Forecast

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